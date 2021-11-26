Richmond sweet potato pie maker turning a family tradition into budding national business: 'It's literally an entrepreneur's dream'

But there's more. She expects to start selling to additional Food Lion stores in Virginia next year and eventually across the country. She might appear on home shopping channel HSN. A local investor has taken an equity stake in her startup business. She's in talks with a retailer about carrying her new line of ready-to-heat prepared side dishes. And the business started paying her and family members a salary.

"It is a dream that any entrepreneur would want to have for themselves - you know a successful launch to grow beyond their wildest dreams type thing. It's literally an entrepreneur's dream. But it has been a lot of work," Moore said.

"It still all feels surreal to me. It is the most eerie thing. I am scared, excited and nervous while at the same time learning in real time how to deal with stress and being overwhelmed," Moore said. "But then I have to be focused to see the blessings are still happening. I am just amazed. All of this happening just blows my mind.

"I'm blessed blessed blessed," she said. "God's plan so far has been so much bigger and widespread than anything I ever had written down on paper."

Milestones