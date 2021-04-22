Richmond teenagers to compete in 'Shark Tank' business pitch competitions hosted by Metropolitan Business League

Richmond high school and middle school students will have an opportunity to showcase their own business ideas and win cash prizes at an upcoming business pitch competition styled after the popular "Shark Tank" television series.
The Metropolitan Business League, a nonprofit business association which serves small, minority- and women-owned businesses in central Virginia, is hosting its third annual "Teens Who Mean Business Shark Tank" business pitch competition at 1 p.m. on April 29. The virtual event is open to the public.
Seven teenagers from five Richmond high schools have been selected to present their ideas for new businesses to a panel of eight judges or "sharks" - most of them local business leaders or experts - who will select cash awards for the best business ideas.
The first place award is $600, second place is $500, and third place is $400. Every student who participates will receive at least a $200 cash prize.
The Metropolitan Business League created the business pitch competition as part of its Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative, which focuses on giving students the tools to assist them in becoming confident entrepreneurs.
"We want them [the students] to receive professional coaching from the sharks," said Allison Hunter, the organization's director of programs and operations. "All of the sharks are CEOs or heads of their businesses. We want the students to gain public speaking skills and networking skills. We just want them to feel support for their business ideas and dreams."
The MBL also is accepting applications now through May 3 for its "Kidz N Biz Shark Tank," a business pitch competition for middle school students scheduled to be held on May 24, said Alexa Lightfoot, coordinator of the MBL's program for youth entrepreneurship.
Applications for the May competition are being taken at the MBL's website at thembl.org. More information about the April 29 event can also be found at the website.
The high school students participating in the April 29 competition are: Chyna Bown of Huguenot High School; Ja' Thiyah Fleming of Huguenot High; Vanity Gilmore of Armstrong High School; Paul Lipari of Huguenot High; Kennedy Stone of Thomas Jefferson High School; Shantasia Waddy of George Wythe High School, and Diamonique White of John Marshall High School.
This is the third shark tank competition being held by the MBL and second to be done online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The special guest and one of the "shark" judges at this year's competition is Tod Wilson, chief executive officer of Mr. Tod’s Pies, a New Jersey-based company that was the first winner of the Shark Tank television show.
