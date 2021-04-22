Richmond teenagers to compete in 'Shark Tank' business pitch competitions hosted by Metropolitan Business League

Richmond high school and middle school students will have an opportunity to showcase their own business ideas and win cash prizes at an upcoming business pitch competition styled after the popular "Shark Tank" television series.

The Metropolitan Business League, a nonprofit business association which serves small, minority- and women-owned businesses in central Virginia, is hosting its third annual "Teens Who Mean Business Shark Tank" business pitch competition at 1 p.m. on April 29. The virtual event is open to the public.

Seven teenagers from five Richmond high schools have been selected to present their ideas for new businesses to a panel of eight judges or "sharks" - most of them local business leaders or experts - who will select cash awards for the best business ideas.

The first place award is $600, second place is $500, and third place is $400. Every student who participates will receive at least a $200 cash prize.

The Metropolitan Business League created the business pitch competition as part of its Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative, which focuses on giving students the tools to assist them in becoming confident entrepreneurs.