Richmonders rent out their private pools by the hour with new pool-sharing company Swimply

When Sarah and Jayson Garrett were looking to buy a home in North Chesterfield earlier this year, they looked for a home with a pool that they could rent out on Swimply — a website and app where people can rent backyard pools for a private pool day.

Since launching nationally in 2020, Swimply has obtained a network of over 10,000 pools across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Swimply launched in the Richmond area this summer and there are 16 pools available for rent .

The Garnetts rent their “huge, deep pool and backyard oasis” in North Chesterfield on Swimply during the week for $44 an hour.

“It helps offset the cost of managing your own pool,” Sarah Garrett said. “Each rental helps offset the cost of buying chlorine, furnishing, umbrellas and whatever you need.”

The Garretts are no strangers to rental services; they’ve rented out their properties on VRBO and Airbnb. Last year, while living in Arlington, the Garretts rented a pool on Swimply with another family for their young children to enjoy.

When they were looking for a home in the Richmond area, they kept Swimply in mind.

“It was definitely something we thought of like ‘Oh that’s something we can make money off of to help offset the cost,” she said.

“We knew buying the house that [Swimply] was an option,” Jayson Garrett said.

The Garretts have a restroom, changing area and a separate entrance to the pool for renters to use. Other amenities include a hammock, a picnic table, chairs, umbrellas, pool toys and the yard is pet friendly. For an extra fee, they offer a gas grill and pool towels.

Swimply’s website is similar to other rental sites such as Airbnb where the host and guest have profiles and can chat before booking. Each pool host sets what amenities they offer, and the Garretts said having a bathroom and being pet friendly are two features users are looking for.

“The lift in preparing for someone else to come and swim in your pools in pretty minimal,” Sarah said. “We have renters coming this afternoon, this morning, all we did was put out the cushions and clean and vacuum the pool but that is something we would do for ourselves anyways.”

Since starting to rent out their pool, they said the experience has been positive.

“We get all types of inquiries,” she said. “Most folks are just looking for a private place to go for a swim or they don’t have access to a pool or body of water and renting on Swimply is much cheaper than joining a pool membership.”

Swimply was founded in 2018 by two young entrepreneurs, Asher Weinberger and Bunim Laskin. Weinberger said when he bought a house with a pool in 2018, he was overwhelmed with requests from family and friends to use the pool.

Laskin, who was only 21 when he met Weinberger, comes from a big family in New Jersey and noticed his neighbors never used their pool. Laskin offered to pay his neighbor to use the pool for a few hours so his siblings could swim and soon other neighbors started to do the same. That neighbor was able to pay for their pool’s maintenance and still have money left over.

Together Laskin and Weinberger used Google Earth to locate pools, then knocked on around 80 doors to get four pool owners to sign up.

In 2019, they launched a pilot website in the New York and New Jersey Tri-City area.

“It was overwhelming,” Weinberger said. “The demand was global and we only had a handful of pools in New York and New Jersey, but we still managed to book a nice amount of revenue.”

In 2020, they planned to launch a national site and were in the process of getting investors. When the pandemic hit, most of the investors pulled out. However, Swimply survived.

“A silver lining in COVID was we were at the right place and the right time with a product and service people really needed,” Weinberger said. “You can imagine on the host side, we had host who lost their job, their retirement funds, so they were able to replace that income a little more with Swimply.”

Weinberger said most people were able to earn around $3,000 to $5,000 renting out their pool.

“On the guest side, families were stuck at home with no camp and no school. And working parents were working from home,” he said.

During 2020, Swimply grew by 4,000%. Today Weinberger said people are still managing to pay for their pools maintenance and make extra money.

“Because pools are profitable for homeowners, they are motivated to invest in pools when historically that has been a huge problem in the industry,” Weinberger said. “People don’t want to invest in their pools because they hardly ever use their pools. Now that their pool is not just a money pit, they are turning a profit, people are upgrading their pools. They are investing in their pool’s hygiene; they are investing in their pool’s safety.”

In the Richmond area, pool rental prices range from $35 to $125 by the hour. The price often reflects the luxury, size and additional amenities included with the pool. Some pools also charge extra if a group exceeds a certain amount of people.

One attraction for Swimply is parties. People can rent backyard pools to host such events as birthdays, reunions, rehearsals and weddings. The Garretts said they have not hosted an event, but Weinberger said he has hosted birthday parties and rehearsal dinners at his pool.

“People often don’t even go into the water,” Weinberger said. “People want to be in a comfortable, interesting, outdoor space.”

From being a pool host, Weinberger said the more gratifying part is meeting people.

“I meet people in my backyard who live three or four minutes away from me; I never would have met them before,” he said. “Now they’re in my backyard, and I say hello and make friendships with people in my community.”