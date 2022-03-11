Richmonders struggle with record high inflation rates at the grocery store and gas pump

High prices and inflation in the U.S. continue to rise at a historic rate, according to a report published by the Labor Department on Thursday. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes into its third week, global markets grapple with higher costs on energy, food and consumer goods.

In the U.S., the Consumer Price Index (CPI) — the rate at which consumer goods change over time — rose to 7.9% in February, a 0.8% increase from last month. That climb set a record high not seen since 1982, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A higher CPI indicates prices on everyday goods are higher, which in turn tells economists that inflation is likely to occur.

For Richmonders like Shaneka Charles, inflation means higher prices on car repairs, groceries, gas and diapers for her 2-year-old daughter.

"I was trying to get my daughter diapers and the diapers are like $11 to $12," Charles told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "I thought that's very steep." According to Bloomberg, the average unit price of diapers was up 14% in January 2021 over the previous year.

Charles works in nutrition services with Richmond Public Schools. She lives in a house on South Side with her husband. She said between record high gas prices and recently being taken off food stamps, she's grappling with how to get by.

"I used to get food stamps, but I got cut off because I make too much money now," Charles said. "Gas is already almost $5, so for parents trying to get by, by the time you buy bread and butter, you don't have enough. This is really ridiculous," she said.

Grocery prices saw double digit increases versus a year ago, according to Numerator, a data and tech company that provides market research. In February, grocery prices were up 11.5% over the previous year, up from the previous high of 8.7% in January.

From February 2021 to February 2022, gas has risen 38%, electricity has risen 9%, beef has risen 16.2%, and used cars have risen 41.2%, according to statistics released from the Labor Department.

In Virginia, the average price of gas per gallon is $4.36 as of March 11, according to the American Automobile Association. Officials claim prices will continue to surge in response to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other external, economic trends.

For Kaitlyn Banholzer’s family of five, higher prices on food and gas means traveling less but still spending more. Banholzer lives in a house in Henrico with her boyfriend and three children, including a 4-month old baby.

She said she first noticed her daily expenses were beginning to change at the gas pump.

“My first, real crazy moment was a couple days ago when I filled up my tank and it was $100,” Banholzer said. Typically it takes around $80 to fill her Ford Expedition. She said she’s considering driving less or taking the bus because gas prices are so high.

Banholzer also got a part-time job at TJ Maxxx to offset the extra expenses. Typically she’s a stay-at-home mom. Her boyfriend is a mechanic and does odd-jobs. Between their income, family support and government assistance on material goods and groceries, it’s still not enough to get by.

“Pretty much anything I can possibly do to get by I do,” Banholzer said “It's insane that it takes so much effort just to survive, but then again we have it better than some places, so I won't complain too much.”

Facing rising costs at the grocery stores, many people are turning to food banks.

Rick Gliot, chief operations officer at Feed More, a central Virginia hunger-relief organization, says 70% of the people they interact with have jobs and an income but can’t always put food on the table.

He said Virginians and minority consumer groups are having to make the choice between stable transportation, their health, food insecurity and housing. Gilot said typically, people choose housing over any other life expense.

“People can get evicted real quickly if they don't pay their rent. So they sacrifice everything else,” Gilot said.

Throughout Feed More’s network, more people are coming to one of their 270 plus food pantries. Gilot said they’ve seen an increase in visitors over the past few months. On average around 165,000 Central Virginians — 11% of the state’s population — visit one of their food distributions; that number has increased between 10 to 15%, according to Gilot.

“We're attributing that primarily to the fact that food is getting more expensive and these are the choices people have to make to survive,” Gilot said. “We expect that to continue as gasoline gets more expensive, we feel that folks will begin visiting our pantries a little bit more than they have over the last couple months.”

He said Feed More is only able to address one need — food insecurity — although families are still struggling with things like housing insecurity and inequality of opportunities. Inflation exacerbates those inequities.

“When we think about things like inequality, typically people are thinking about income inequality or wealth inequality or opportunities when it comes to education. Inflation, usually isn't the number one concern," Christopher Herrington, an associate professor of economics at Virginia Commonwealth University, said.

Low-income consumers are more impacted by inflation compared to other income groups. Low-income consumers are paying 12.8% more for groceries than a year ago, compared to middle income (+11.4%) and high income consumers (+11.1%), according to Numerator.

Asian consumers have seen the largest price increases, paying 12.4% more per grocery item than a year ago, followed by Hispanic/Latino consumers (+11.9%), Black consumers (+11.8%), and white/Caucasian consumers (+11.3%), according to Numerator.

So what’s the solution? The U.S. government’s primary tool in managing inflation is the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank. They’re responsible for maintaining stable prices and maximizing employment output, according to Herrington. He said 100% of economists expect the Federal Open Market Committee to discuss raising interest rates during their meetings on March 15-16.

Herrington said raising interest rates is like tapping the brakes on the economy to bring down inflationary pressures, but he doesn't expect prices to change overnight.

“The Fed will likely continue to raise rates to try to bring inflation back under control, but monetary policy acts over a long-term horizon,” he said. “Prices aren’t going to come down tomorrow, this is going to be a slower process.”

Herrington said inflation impacts people's behavior whether they are trying to reduce their driving habits, avoiding spending as much on gas or purchasing a new car, because their resources are now limited and they're trying to balance competing demands.

Greater Richmond Transit Company CEO Julie Timm said as gas prices go up, more people have decided to ride the bus. With GRTC continuing their zero fare initiative, the financial barrier that was once there can help alleviate the pressure for some families.

“There is a strong correlation between ridership and gas prices,” Timm said. “Now, what does that mean for us today?”

Timm said she expects more people who are struggling with deciding whether to pay for gas or pay for groceries might change their routine and take the bus. She said transportation intersects with how households are dealing with financial pressure and hopes GRTC can help relieve some of that stress.

“What's interesting is if you look at household costs, many of them are also food insecure, their health insecure, education insecure and they have to stretch their dollar so far,” Timm said. “These are all related issues that we need to address for the prosperity of our communities.”

Still, as prices continue to rise, For consumers like Charles, that means making decisions she’d rather not have to make like putting items back into her grocery cart, taking fewer trips to the grocery store and saving as much as she can.

“I just try to save every dollar I have,” Charles said. “There are some days when I end up putting things back on the shelf and it’s just really sad. Sometimes I just feel like ‘How are we going to make it?’”

Herrington said that hopefully the Federal Reserve will find a gradual balance to avoid as much economic pain as possible, but telling families that they’ll have to deal with higher prices for a while longer is a hard message to deliver.

“You know, the thing is, inflation is not something that can be resolved quickly and getting those prices back down can be a somewhat painful process,” Herrington said. “At the heart of this is COVID inflation. This is a COVID-induced recession and until you resolve the underlying pandemic, you're not going to resolve the economic problems.”

For families in Virginia and the U.S. that means rethinking how they spend money, what they spend money on, and how to survive as inflation continues to climb.