Richmond's hospitality industry sees record high growth in 2022; sports tourism drives growth

Richmond's hospitality industry is bouncing back to pre-pandemic growth as the region surpasses its all-time high lodging tax revenue.

In 2022, Richmond region hotels saw a total of occupancy lodging tax revenue of $30,817,871. The previous record was set in 2019.

“During the pandemic, some states shut down their travel and we didn't see that in Virginia,” said Brandon Hinton, Henrico County’s deputy county manager. “That gave us the ability to succeed, but we’re going beyond that. You're seeing a remarkable investment in tourism across the region.”

Hinton said tourism is a big part of not only the region’s economy but all of Virginia. Take 2019 for example, visitors had a $5.5 billion total impact in 2019 and employed roughly 46,000 people, according to data from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VATC).

The Richmond area contributed $3.25 billion to that total and that spending continues to impact the area as these dollars are spent across the broader economic landscape.

“When people spend money in the tourism economy, whether that's hotels, food, restaurants and things like that, hopefully that will go towards creating jobs and wages,” said Dan Roberts, director of Research & Market Intelligence for VATC.

From Roberts’ point of view, the Richmond region is a major contributor to tourism and leisure. The Richmond region is building upon this momentum by investing in facilities that attract more economic activity.

“If you would have told me two years ago we’d be getting back to the levels we saw in 2019, I would have been surprised,” said Roberts. “I think it's a really resilient story that in spite of a pandemic, inflation and gas prices the travel industry is still growing.”

A big part of the increase in tourism can be tracked to sports tourism. This past year sports tournaments represented 79% of the region’s booking, according to an analysis from Richmond Region Tourism Organization.

“Sports tourism is an important pillar in our strategy,” said Hinton. “We are investing heavily in new and improved sports tourism assets to solidify our position today as a major force in this space, but also with the goal of making the region the number one sports tourism destination of the entire East Coast.”

In Henrico for example, the county’s laid down the foundation for a multi-million dollar sports complex set to be completed in 2023 and county administrators are also making strides towards developing the arena-anchored ecodistrict known as Green City.

However, Hinton also serves as the finance chair of the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority, which has experienced a record amount of growth of its own, not just for Henrico, but for the entire region.

“From a county perspective, we're seeing a lot of successes, but collectively as a region what we're doing with the convention center is the conduit for all of this,” said Hinton.

The Greater Richmond Convention Center also saw an exponential increase in booking after a lull brought on by the pandemic. In 2022, the facility hosted over 50 events and saw bump in attendance during the same time period.

Events like the the region's first ever sports awards ceremony, the USA Field Hockey National Indoor Conference and Galaxy Con helped contribute to those increases, according to Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism.

“When you consider everything going against us like the price of gas, lack of business travel and the fact that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, I was shocked and surprised we set any records this year,” said Berry.

Now, Berry said he expects attendance to rise even further to increased bookings and the diverse composition among what Berry calls the Richmond region’s four pillars of travel.

“The first pillar is business travel, the second is meetings, conventions, and sports, the third is leisure travel and the fourth — which is the strongest and most widely used — is travel for friends and family,” said Berry.

The region’s leaders also point to growth in hotel developments, said Berry. According to an analysis by Richmond Region Tourism, there are more than 10 hotel projects planned or under construction in the region.

The projects will bring more than 1,245 additional rooms to the region and although the coronavirus brought a catastrophic job loss to the hotel and hospitality industry, those jobs are slowly but surely coming back.

The number of workers hired by hotels and restaurants nearly hit 1.04 million last month, an increase of about 19,000 from the tally of February hires, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Richmond region has around over 20,000 jobs associated with the hospitality industry and 45% percent of those jobs were lost from 2019 to 2020, said Berry.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but those jobs are slowly coming back,” said Berry.