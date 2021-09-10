Richmond's Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets owner wins $20K top prize in Food Network show

Rabia Kamara, owner of North Richmond's Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets ice cream shop, won first prize in a Food Network show “Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones."

The top prize was $20,000.

Kamara was one of the six contestants on the Food Network competition show that challenged ice cream makers to tap into their creativity and concoct their own original Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor . The show premiered Aug. 16 and wrapped up Monday.

She posted the following on the Ruby Scoops' Facebook page to celebrate her win:

"I decided to take today and live in the moment of this win no longer being a secret!! The scoop’s out the bag— I WON #CLASHOFTHECONES !!!!

I am overwhelmed in the best way by the outpouring of support you’ve all given me over these four weeks!"

Kamara told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last month that if she won, she would put the money into her savings.

“It would go towards my future and my future family,” she said. “And it would make me feel a little bit more comfortable about where I am age-wise in my life.”