Rolls-Royce settles hiring discrimination allegations at Prince George plant without admitting wrongdoing

Aircraft components manufacturer Rolls-Royce North America has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women to settle allegations of hiring discrimination at its manufacturing plant in Prince George County.

While Rolls-Royce denies the charges, the company agreed to pay the back wages and interest to female applicants who were not selected for machine operator positions at the manufacturing plant. The company also agreed to provide job opportunities to four of the women.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced the agreement on Tuesday.

The federal agency said a “compliance evaluation” showed that from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017, Rolls-Royce discriminated against 26 female applicants who applied for a position as a CNC Machine Operator II-Turbine. The agency said the company’s action violated a federal rule prohibiting gender-based discrimination in hiring by federal contractors.

Rolls-Royce, a British company with its North American headquarters in Reston, said in a statement Wednesday that “no confirmed findings were assessed,” and the company is “fully compliant under the law.”