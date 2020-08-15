Rolls-Royce to close Prince George County factory, laying off nearly 300 workers

"Due to the significant reduction in demand for our civil products and services, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we no longer have the workload necessary to sustain operations at the site. In an attempt to stem further layoffs [at the company] and retain as many employees as possible, we have taken swift and decisive action to reduce spending," he said. "However, the severity of the economic fallout from COVID-19 made the closure of our Crosspointe facility unavoidable."

Employees at the plant were told Friday, he said.

"This news will understandably be very worrying for our colleagues, and our number one priority is to provide support to them and their families at this time," Campbell said.

The layoffs in June were a result of what Rolls-Royce described as "an immediate reduction in workload as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were hopeful that those reductions would be sufficient but, since that time, it’s become clear that the economic downturn from the pandemic will depress orders for years to come. We simply don’t have enough workload to sustain the facility."