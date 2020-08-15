Rolls-Royce to close Prince George County factory, laying off nearly 300 workers

The Rolls-Royce aircraft component factory in Prince George County will close and lay off hundreds of employees by the middle of 2021, a victim of the economic fallout and collapse in global travel resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company plans to shutter the factory in the Crosspointe office park near Interstate 295 by mid-next year, putting 280 employees out of work, a spokesman for Rolls-Royce North America confirmed Saturday.
The job losses come on top of 120 layoffs at the factory - the first Rolls-Royce manufacturing facility built from the ground up in the U.S. - that took place in June.
The factory, which opened in 2011 on a 1,000-acre site in Prince George, had reached peak employment of about 400 people last year. It makes precision aircraft components such as rotative discs and turbine blades.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a historic collapse in civil aviation which will take several years to recover. As a result, we’ve had to make difficult, but necessary, decisions to protect the future of our business," Rolls-Royce North America spokesman Don Campbell said in a statement.
Rolls-Royce, a British company with its North American headquarters in Reston, has cut its workforce elsewhere worldwide as it deals with the travel slump that’s drastically shrunk the aviation market.
"Due to the significant reduction in demand for our civil products and services, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we no longer have the workload necessary to sustain operations at the site. In an attempt to stem further layoffs [at the company] and retain as many employees as possible, we have taken swift and decisive action to reduce spending," he said. "However, the severity of the economic fallout from COVID-19 made the closure of our Crosspointe facility unavoidable."
Employees at the plant were told Friday, he said.
"This news will understandably be very worrying for our colleagues, and our number one priority is to provide support to them and their families at this time," Campbell said.
The layoffs in June were a result of what Rolls-Royce described as "an immediate reduction in workload as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were hopeful that those reductions would be sufficient but, since that time, it’s become clear that the economic downturn from the pandemic will depress orders for years to come. We simply don’t have enough workload to sustain the facility."
The closure of the plant also could have a ripple effect on the economy in central Virginia, as other companies that supply the factory lose business. The factory was expected to attract a network of suppliers in the same way that automobile factories tend to attract numerous satellite businesses.
"The presence of Rolls Royce in Prince George County has certainly helped put the Gateway Region on the map as an ideal location for advanced manufacturing companies," said Keith Boswell, president and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region, a regional economic development organization that markets the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex.
"They have been a quality employer for our region and will be greatly missed as a valued economic development partner," Boswell said. "Virginia’s Gateway Region will continue to work with our communities and with the state to promote the region as a prime location for future economic development projects."
The Rolls-Royce factory was announced with great fanfare in November of 2007, with state and local government officials proclaiming it a major economic development victory for Virginia as a greenfield site - a large manufacturing campus involving the construction of an entirely new, high-tech factory on rural land in an area of the state in need of high-paying manufacturing jobs.
Rolls-Royce initially announced a $170 million investment to build the plant.
At the time, Rolls-Royce said the plant would be developed in phases with the first phase expected to create about 170 jobs. The company and state government officials also said that the investments, over time, could amount to $500 million for future factory expansions that would create a total of about 500 jobs.
Site Selection magazine named the Rolls-Royce announcement as one of North America’s top 10 economic development deals of 2007.
To lure the Rolls-Royce investment, the state provided an incentives package worth $56.8 million, most of it linked to employment and investment targets that the company would have to meet over 16 years. The incentives package announced at the time included a $35 million performance grant, to be paid in installments from 2014 to 2023.
Rolls-Royce initially said the plant would test and assemble components for mid-sized corporate jets.
By October 2008, however, the Great Recession sparked by the housing market downturn and the mortgage crisis forced Rolls-Royce to shift its priorities. The company said the market for corporate jets had been hurt by the downturn, and it would instead focus on making components for commercial aviation engines such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 787.
The factory didn't open until early 2011 with a 180,000-square-foot rotatives plant that made components for turbofan engines in aircraft.
Rolls-Royce subsequently proceeded with one other expansion of the plant, an advanced airfoil machining facility, which started producing turbine blades and nozzle guide vanes in 2014.
In March 2012, the Rolls-Royce factory was host to a major public event for then-President Barack Obama, who toured the plant and spoke there to a large crowd of employees, visitors and media representatives, proposing a $1 billion national network of research centers to foster manufacturing competitiveness in the United States.
Rolls-Royce also was a founding corporate member and financial backer of the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing, or CCAM, a research center on the Crosspointe campus that opened in 2013.
Supported by a consortium of businesses, universities and government agencies, CCAM - which continues to operate and recently hired a new chief executive officer - does research on innovative manufacturing processes such as robotics and automation, additive manufacturing, surface engineering and machining.
