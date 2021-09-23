RRHA is not buying the SunTrust Mortgage building in South Richmond; building still for sale

An operating agreement dated March 1994 gave the housing agency the first right to buy the property if the bank ever decided to sell it. The agreement gives RRHA 30 days to respond.

Ben Titter, RRHA’s general counsel, said late last week that the agency exercised that option in late August.

But Truist notified RRHA in a formal letter dated July 6 of its intent to sell the building, according to the letter obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

"RRHA stands by the fact that we did in fact exercise our option to buy," Fountain said.

"The details lie somewhere in the discussions between the attorneys," she said, referring to conversations that McGuireWoods' George Martin, who serves as RRHA's corporate attorney, had with an attorney representing Truist concerning RRHA exercising its option.

RRHA owns a 31% interest in the property and would receive 31% of the proceeds from a sale.

The building is on a 5.4-acre tract between Semmes Avenue and the James River. It is assessed for $10.986 million, according to the city’s online property records.

Employees assigned to work there will be relocating to the SunTrust building next door by the first quarter of 2022, the bank said.

The decision to sell the SunTrust Mortgage building comes nearly two years after the two banks' merger, which has resulted in some consolidation in operations. For instance, Truist located its leadership team for the combined company’s mortgage business in Greensboro, N.C., in 2019, which meant relocating some leadership positions from the SunTrust Mortgage operations in South Richmond.