RTD publisher named group publisher for Lee Enterprises' Virginia markets

The publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch has been given an expanded role.

Paul Farrell, who became the newspaper’s president and publisher in November 2019, now is publisher of Lee Enterprises Inc.’s 13 Virginia markets, the company announced Monday. He retains his role as president and publisher of The Times-Dispatch.

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises acquired The Times-Dispatch and 38 other dailies in Virginia and elsewhere in the U.S. from BH Media Group in March.

In Virginia, Lee owns nine daily newspapers as well as weekly and specialty publications. Its dailies are The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, The Roanoke Times, Bristol Herald Courier, News & Advance in Lynchburg, Martinsville Bulletin, Danville Register & Bee, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg, Culpeper Star-Exponent and The News Virginian in Waynesboro.

“Paul is the ideal candidate to lead Lee’s recently-acquired markets in Virginia,” said Ray Farris, Lee’s operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “In his short time as publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, he has consistently delivered on expectations during a time of unprecedented challenge and change. Paul’s familiarity with Lee and his rich background in advertising position him perfectly for success.”