RTD reporter awarded RVATech's Technology Influencer award

Richmond Times-Dispatch Business reporter John Reid Blackwell has been writing about the region’s growing entrepreneurial and startup business community for several years.

Some of Blackwell’s articles are about startup businesses. Others touch on the challenges that the startup founders face or how they react when they pivot their business or need to seek funding from investors. He also writes about business incubators and other organizations that help guide future entrepreneurs.

Many of his articles are the foundation for the RTD’s weekly Richmond Startup Spotlight e-newsletter on Sundays that feature stories about these new ventures and other issues in the startup ecosystem.

His efforts were recognized by RVATech, the Richmond Technology Council, at its annual awards program Wednesday evening. The event was held virtually.

Blackwell received the group’s Technology Influencer award for advancing the technology ecosystem in the Richmond area.

The organization presented awards to companies and individuals in 15 other categories. Those recognized included awards for: