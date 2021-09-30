Sauer Brands buys a leading independent gourmet salsa maker

Robbins started selling the salsa from the back of his Honda Pilot.

The all-natural line of salsa, which includes flavors from mild, medium and hot to small-batch gourmet flavors such as habanero, hatch and cantina style, can now be found across the country in stores such as Costco, Walmart, Target, Publix and Kroger.

Since the introduction of its salsa, the suburban Dallas-based company has expanded the brand to include a gourmet bloody mary mix, margarita mix and red enchilada sauce, along with other items currently in the development phase.

“It has been an amazing journey building our brand and seeing it become one of the largest independently owned salsas in the country,” Robbins said in a statement. “Joining with a company like Sauer Brands, which has so many resources and such an impressive track record, is extremely gratifying, and I can’t wait to see what the Mateo’s brand will achieve during this next phase of its growth.”

Chip Johnson, a principal at Falfurrias Capital Partners who grew up in Wytheville and graduated in 2007 from the University of Virginia, said the private equity firm and Sauer's leadership team identified early on that salsa could be an attractive category for future expansion.

“In Mateo’s, we’ve found the perfect addition to our portfolio — another high-growth, iconic brand that consumers adore,” Johnson said.