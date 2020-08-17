Saxon Shoes files for bankruptcy protection; 'We hope to be selling shoes for years to come'

Saxon Shoes Inc., which started as small store on Grace Street in 1953 and grew into a regional footwear and accessories powerhouse, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Henrico County-based business blamed the economic impact of the corornavirus for the reason for the Chapter 11 filing.

The company's two stores - in Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico County and in The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg - remain open.

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond listed a range of between $1 million and $10 million in assets and liabilities. It has between 200 and 999 creditors.

"We have worked as hard as possible to build this business," said Gary Weiner, president and CEO of the family-owned Saxon Shoes and son of the company's founders.

"We plan to exit bankruptcy as a strong and more viable business," he said. "We hope to be selling shoes for years to come."

But Weiner said the pandemic disrupted his business. The company closed its two stores on March 17 because of government orders to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The spring and summer was the most disastrous season in my life," Weiner said.