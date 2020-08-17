Saxon Shoes files for bankruptcy protection; 'We hope to be selling shoes for years to come'

Saxon Shoes Inc., which started as small store on Grace Street in 1953 and grew into a regional footwear and accessories powerhouse, has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The Henrico County-based business blamed the economic impact of the corornavirus for the reason for the Chapter 11 filing.
The company's two stores - in Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico County and in The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg - remain open.
The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond listed a range of between $1 million and $10 million in assets and liabilities. It has between 200 and 999 creditors.
"We have worked as hard as possible to build this business," said Gary Weiner, president and CEO of the family-owned Saxon Shoes and son of the company's founders.
"We plan to exit bankruptcy as a strong and more viable business," he said. "We hope to be selling shoes for years to come."
But Weiner said the pandemic disrupted his business. The company closed its two stores on March 17 because of government orders to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
"The spring and summer was the most disastrous season in my life," Weiner said.
Sales fell in the first three or four weeks by about 97% compared to the same period a year ago. His daughter, Amanda, decided in mid-April to create Facebook live events to help jump-start sales. Still, he said, sales are down more than 50% from a year ago.
The Short Pump store reopened on May 15 with limited hours and the Fredericksburg location reopened May 29.
Saxon Shoes generated $7.44 million in revenue in 2019 and had an operating profit of $2.78 million, according to the company's tax return for last year that was filed as part of the bankruptcy case. But the retailer posted a net loss of $664,842 last year, the filing shows.
In the first six months of this year, the company had sales of $1.6 million at its two stores, an operating loss of $859,665 and a net loss of $878,213, the filing shows. The Short Pump store generated $1.254 million in sales for the January-to-June period.
His parents, Jules L. “Jack” Gloria Weiner, opened their first store at 410 E. Grace St. in downtown Richmond in 1953.
The Weiners opened a second store on Patterson Avenue in the 1970s and, in 1989, consolidated the two locations into one space in the Ridge Shopping Center in Henrico County. That store burned down in 2001 and was closed for nine months.
Saxon Shoes relocated to the Short Pump Town Center in 2005 with what is now a 21,000-square-foot store. The company opened a 19,100-square-foot store in The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg in 2009.
