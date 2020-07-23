Customers at Wegmans stores have a new way to shop and pay for their groceries.
They now can scan items using the new Wegmans SCAN app on their mobile phones, bag the merchandise as they shop the store, pay for the items at the self-checkout registers and then go.
"It can save customers time, as they can scan and bag their groceries while they shop," Wegmans spokeswoman Marcie Rivera said.
"It’s more sustainable, as it encourages the use of reusable bags. It helps customers to stay on budget, since they can see a running total of their bill as they are shopping," she said. "Finally, it provides the option for contactless in-store shopping, which we expect will continue to grow."
Wegmans launched the app this spring at selected stores. It is now available at 62 of its 101 stores, including locations in the Stonehenge Village shopping center off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County and in West Broad Marketplace in western Henrico County. The app also is available for use at the 10 other Wegmans stores in Virginia.
Customers must use the mobile app in order to scan items. The chain is not supplying handheld scanners as some retailers do, such as Kroger's Scan, Bag, Go service. Kroger provides scanners in its stores or customers can use the chain's mobile app on their phones.
"We do not currently have any plans to provide retailer-owned devices for the customer," Rivera said.
Other supermarket chains across the country are offering similar scan and go apps or providing hand-held scanners to customers.
"There is heightened interest in this and you are going to see more of this," said Jeffrey W. Metzger, publisher of Food World, a Maryland-based industry publication.
"COVID has changed things. You are going to see more retailers using technology," he said. "What retailers are learning, and a lot during COVID, is what are the limits of people's shopping comfort zone. More people are shopping online or a partially online versus in-store shopping. But there also is a hard core group of people, well over 70%, who still are going to shop in person."
Supermarket retailers, he said, are using technology like the scanning apps to help reduce labor costs in an industry that has slim profit margins.
Kroger introduced its Scan, Bag, Go technology - using hand-held scanners supplied by the store or using the mobile app - in the Richmond region in 2018.
"We have a loyal fan base that likes to shop exclusively with Scan, Bag, Go," said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division, which operates the local 18 stores. "The use is steady among the customers that like it and use it regularly."
Giant Foods and its sister chain Martin’s Food Markets have used hand-held scanners and mobile apps at some of its stores for years. Sam's Club warehouse stores also have Scan & Go technology in which customers use a mobile app to shop and pay.
To use the Wegmans SCAN app, the mobile phone must be connected to the store’s Wi-Fi to work. The app is available for free for download at the Apple App Store or Google Play.
The customer's Shoppers Club account is required to use the app.
Customers then can shop by scanning items via the phone or by keying in item codes (for items such as produce and other bulk merchandise). While they shop, they place the items in their reusable bags.
Once finished shopping, the customer goes to a self-checkout register and scans a barcode on the phone to bring up their order. Then, the payment is processed through the register.
