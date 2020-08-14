Second phase of $65 million The Jane at Moore's Lake apartment complex in Chesterfield is underway

Workers have been busy at The Jane at Moore's Lake apartment community in Chesterfield County constructing a new building that will add 185 units.

The cinder block outline of an elevator shaft can be seen rising above the structure, which will be the third apartment building constructed at The Jane, located just off Jefferson Davis Highway just north of state Route 10.

The development team of Phil Roper and George Emerson are undertaking the $65 million project to build a total of 385-units at the site.

The two completed buildings on the property - each with 100 units - are fully leased. Construction started on those units in 2018.

For the project's second phase, the first of the new apartment units in the third building are expected to be finished by August 2021, Roper said. By October of next year, all of them should be finished, Roper said.

A key draw for apartment complex at 12300 Moore's Lake Road is its proximity to main roads such as state Route 10 to the south and state Route 288 to the north as well as U.S. 1 and Interstate 95, Roper said. The site provides easy access to jobs in the area including at Fort Lee Army base, Roper said.