Second phase of $65 million The Jane at Moore's Lake apartment complex in Chesterfield is underway

Workers have been busy at The Jane at Moore's Lake apartment community in Chesterfield County constructing a new building that will add 185 units.
The cinder block outline of an elevator shaft can be seen rising above the structure, which will be the third apartment building constructed at The Jane, located just off Jefferson Davis Highway just north of state Route 10.
The development team of Phil Roper and George Emerson are undertaking the $65 million project to build a total of 385-units at the site.
The two completed buildings on the property - each with 100 units - are fully leased. Construction started on those units in 2018.
For the project's second phase, the first of the new apartment units in the third building are expected to be finished by August 2021, Roper said. By October of next year, all of them should be finished, Roper said.
A key draw for apartment complex at 12300 Moore's Lake Road is its proximity to main roads such as state Route 10 to the south and state Route 288 to the north as well as U.S. 1 and Interstate 95, Roper said. The site provides easy access to jobs in the area including at Fort Lee Army base, Roper said.
"It's just a great spot to get anywhere," Roper said. "Go up 288, go south. Go north on 95 head to Meadowville Technology Park."
The entrance to The Jane at Moore's Lake is right across from a shopping center that has a Food Lion, a Buffalo Wild Wings, and the future site of a Cinema Cafe dining and theater complex that is under construction.
Vin DeLucia and his wife Kathy moved into a fourth floor apartment in the first phase at The Jane where they have a pair of hummingbird feeders on their balcony that overlooks the construction on the new apartment building.
DeLucia, 62, said the move from a townhouse gave them a place to live between their jobs - his in Hopewell and hers in Colonial Heights.
“It puts us in an area too where there are a lot of things - shopping that kinds of stuff," Vin DeLucia said.
For instance, two new anchor tenants are coming to the nearby Bermuda Square shopping center. Burlington, the off-price clothing and home décor products retailer, and arts and crafts supplies retailer Hobby Lobby plans to open later this year.
Just two miles north of Moore's Lake, Roper and Emerson also developed another multifamily community - Colony Village - where there are 332 apartments on Jefferson Davis Highway, just north of Route 288.
The apartments at The Jane at Moore Lake rent for $1,000 for a one-bedroom up to $1,600 for a three-bedroom penthouse, Roper said.
Moore’s Lake, an institution in the Richmond area for 60 years, once served as gathering and cooling places during sultry summer days before it closed in 1985. Roper said that the property had become a vacant former trailer park by the time he and Emerson developed the Jane at Moore's Lake.
The newest building at The Jane is being built right behind an existing apartment building that has a fitness center, an infinity pool as well as a club room with a fireplace and pool tables. There's also drive-in garages for residents.
The apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and an Alexa device that can be used to lock the doors and turn on the lights.
Brittany Thomas, assistant manager at the apartment community, said that work has been proceeding quickly on the latest apartment building where the structure's wood frame was being constructed Wednesday amid the snapping sounds of nail guns.
"Two weeks ago, this was just concrete slab," Thomas said of the new building site during a tour of a model apartment. "They literally have done this within a two-week span. They are moving fast.”
