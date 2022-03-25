See the video: Pantheon roller coaster at Busch Gardens opens Friday

WILLIAMSBURG — In the summer of 2019, Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced plans to open a new, modern roller coaster called Pantheon. Then the pandemic closed the park for five months, construction was delayed and the ride’s opening was put off.

On Friday, more than 2 ½ years after its conception, the roller coaster opens to the public. A ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m., complete with Roman gods, face painting and music.

“It’s been quite the journey, but we’re excited to get it going,” said park president Kevin Lembke.

Pantheon reaches a top speed of 73 mph, drops riders at 95 degrees, flips them upside down twice and gives them a feeling of weightlessness as they fall forward and backward.

A style of ride called a multi-launch roller coaster, Pantheon sends guests up a vertical piece of track. But the train doesn’t muster enough speed to clear the hill, and riders feel momentarily weightless.

The train rolls backward to the ground as if something went wrong, picking up speed and climbing a 90-degree spike. Again, riders feel weightless before the train falls forward to the ground.

Hitting the boosters again, the train flings itself over a 180-foot-tall hill, this time slowly cruising over the apex, giving riders views of the creek that crosses through the park.

Next, riders traverse a big hill, banking to the left along the top. Then they flip upside down and remain inverted for a moment — an element known as a zero-G stall — before flipping right side up and returning to the station.

“It’s always a surprise,” said Elizabeth Ringas, a Henrico County resident and executive committee member for American Coaster Enthusiasts, who visited the park Thursday. When she road Pantheon last week, it was her 575th roller coaster. “Am I launching? Am I taking a slow trip over the top hat? Am I going forward? Am I going backward?”

Guests ride unencumbered, secured to the train with lap bars and no over-the-shoulder restraints. Manufacturer Intamin Amusement Rides built Pantheon, and Lembke declined to share its cost.

During the early months of the pandemic, financial concerns hampered the ride’s completion. Lembke knew the ride would get built — it was just a question of when.

Pantheon was constructed on an open plot of land in the Festa Italia section of the park, near Apollo’s Chariot and Tempesto. The coaster is Busch Garden’s eighth and its first since 2017, when wooden roller coaster Invadr opened.

“The reviews so far from the members who got early ride access have been tremendous,” Lembke said.

Before the pandemic, there were rumors that a new coaster could be built in the Oktoberfest section of the park. That’s where the Drachen Fire roller coaster, also containing launches and a free fall, was dismantled almost 30 years ago.

Busch Gardens has no plans for the area that it’s ready to announce.

“We’re always looking at opportunities and where would our next attraction go,” Lembke said. “All of our projects over time go through different iterations.”

Pantheon is the second new roller coaster in Virginia to open this month. Tumbili, a tumbling, spinning coaster, opened recently at Kings Dominion.