Serial entrepreneur Linda Nash offers advice on starting, growing and managing businesses

In more than 30 years as an entrepreneur, Linda Nash has started, built and sold several businesses.

Among the lessons Nash said she has learned is to never be afraid to seek help when it comes to managing a business.

“I think asking for help is one of the most important things an entrepreneur can learn,” Nash told other Richmond-area entrepreneurs during an online meeting last week hosted by Lighthouse Labs, a local organization that provides mentoring to startup businesses.

“Most people want to help you, and they will go out of their way to help you,” Nash said. “Knowing how — strategically — to pull people in to help you is a key to being successful.”

Members of the current cohort of the Lighthouse Labs program along with alumni of the program listened to the presentation and asked questions.

Another piece of advice that Nash offered to entrepreneurs is to never get so caught up in the investments and finance side of a business that you lose sight of the core mission.

Nash said it happened to her during a growth phase for one of the businesses she started, the concierge medical practice PartnerMD. She nearly lost control of the company.