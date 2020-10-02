Serial entrepreneur Linda Nash offers advice on starting, growing and managing businesses

In more than 30 years as an entrepreneur, Linda Nash has started, built and sold several businesses.
Among the lessons Nash said she has learned is to never be afraid to seek help when it comes to managing a business.
“I think asking for help is one of the most important things an entrepreneur can learn,” Nash told other Richmond-area entrepreneurs during an online meeting last week hosted by Lighthouse Labs, a local organization that provides mentoring to startup businesses.
“Most people want to help you, and they will go out of their way to help you,” Nash said. “Knowing how — strategically — to pull people in to help you is a key to being successful.”
Members of the current cohort of the Lighthouse Labs program along with alumni of the program listened to the presentation and asked questions.
Another piece of advice that Nash offered to entrepreneurs is to never get so caught up in the investments and finance side of a business that you lose sight of the core mission.
Nash said it happened to her during a growth phase for one of the businesses she started, the concierge medical practice PartnerMD. She nearly lost control of the company.
“I have known other people that this has happened to,” she said. “They get so busy doing the deals or working with private equity or working with funding sources, that they lose track of the core business,” Nash said. “I would say that is the biggest mistake I made.”
Nash sold PartnerMD in 2011 to Markel Ventures, the investment arm of Henrico County-based specialty insurer Markel Corp. She left the company in early 2015.
Nash’s current business, WellcomeMD, is a concierge medical practice that opened in 2016 and has a total of 1,000 members with three offices — one in Henrico County and two in the Charlotte, N.C. region.
WellcomeMD is preparing to open another office in Naples, Fla., but Nash said she is resisting the urge to expand too quickly, another temptation that can get entrepreneurs in trouble.
She advised entrepreneurs to avoid “growing for the sake of growing.”
“There is a lot at risk,” Nash said. “You get to your exit faster, but you roll the dice in a different way if you grow so quickly and don’t have all your processes and people and procedures in place.”
Nash said she foresees continued growth in personalized medicine.
“I think the health care industry in general is going to become more and more personal,” she said. “I think all the remote monitoring stuff is going to be tied even more to results, to insurance, to Medicare. It is already going that way, and those results are going to be more and more important.”
“I also think — sadly — that there is going to be more of a divide between the haves and have nots,” she said.
Nash’s other past business ventures include starting the Workplace Childcare Centers chain, which grew to six locations over 15 years from 1982 to 1996, and as CEO and founder of The Compass School, from 1997 to 2000.
“It is a really hard road, but I can’t imagine a better career than being an entrepreneur and being a serial entrepreneur,” Nash said. “It is a degree of personal freedom and something that is so intellectually stimulating and personally rewarding.”
