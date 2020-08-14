Seven startups forge ahead with business plans through virtual Lighthouse Labs program

The Pangea Chat app uses artificial intelligence to help people practice a new language while actively engaged in chatting or text messaging with other people.

"The idea is you are learning a language while talking to people instead of learning a language in order to talk to people," said Jordan-Cooley, who is now back in Richmond and working from his apartment in Church Hill. "You can use it in your web browser. You can also download it to your phone."

This puts the learner in the driver’s seat and uses natural language processing to facilitate learning," he said.

The startup plans to introduce its technology tool to classrooms to help students learn languages while also making connections with other students globally. The company is scheduled to start a pilot program this fall that will connect students in Pittsburgh with students in Mexico City using the Pangea Chat tool.

“The pilot is our chance to start to quantify the value of our approach and direct our future development.” Jordan-Cooley said during his Ligthhouse Labs pitch last week.