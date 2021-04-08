Several Richmond-area startups have raised millions of dollars from investors

As part of this investment, Peace said Will Boland, a co-founder of CarLotz who is now senior director of corporate development and strategy at credit card startup Mission Lane, has joined Fringe's board of directors.

The new investment will allow Fringe to continue improving its product and to introduce new features and more vendors. "We’ll also continue growing our team and scaling sales, operations and customer service functions to support continued growth into new markets around the world," Peace, the company's CEO, said in his blog.

Fringe grew its customer base by over 450% and its user base by over 5,000% in the past year compared with the previous one. It now has more than 150 vendors on the Fringe platform.

• Linebird: Linebird, a company founded by Virginia Commonwealth University graduate Michael Beiro, recently got an investment for an undisclosed amount from the Center for Innovative Technology's CIT GAP Funds, which makes equity investments in Virginia-based technology and life sciences companies with a high potential for rapid growth.