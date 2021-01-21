Shareholders approve merger of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and Blue Ridge Bank

Shareholders have given approval for the planned merger of the parent company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank with Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Votes to approve the deal were held Thursday in separate shareholder meetings for Bay Banks of Virginia Inc., the parent company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, and Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., the parent company of Blue Ridge Bank.

The merger deal was first announced in August to create a combined company based in Charlottesville with about $2.8 billion in assets, $1.9 billion in deposits, and $2.1 billion in loans.

Under the deal, Bay Banks shareholders would receive 0.50 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of Bay Banks common stock they own. Bay Banks shareholders would own 54% of the combined company while Blue Ridge shareholders would own 46%.

Bay Banks has 17 banking offices in the Richmond region, Middlesex County, and the Northern Neck and Hampton Roads regions of Virginia.

Blue Ridge Bank has 14 branches primarily in the Piedmont, Southside, and Shenandoah Valley regions of Virginia, along with 13 mortgage offices in Virginia and North Carolina.