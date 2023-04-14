Three new tenants are moving into spaces at The Shops at Stratford Hills, two blocks down Forest Hill Avenue from where plans for a large Sheetz gas station have sparked fierce neighborhood opposition.
It will go into the space left empty by Tuesday Morning, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor that closed four Richmond area stories earlier this year as it filed for protection from its creditors under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy act.
Dollar General operates 140 standalone Popshelf stores and 40 branches within existing Dollar General Market stores. It has opened four in Virginia after starting off in the state by opening a store in Newport News last summer.
“We believe this concept represents a significant growth opportunity,” Dollar General said in a report to stockholders. It is aiming to more than double its current count of standalone Popshelf stores by the end of its current fiscal year, for a total of nearly 300, and is looking to operate roughly 1,000 stores by the end of fiscal 2025.
The Chipotle Mexican Grill chain of fast-casual restaurants will also open in the shopping center, while Goodwill is moving into the former Office Depot space. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the leasing.
The Goodwill is expected to open in about three months, Popshelf is expected to open in about five months and Chipotle is expected to open late next year.
