Sign of the times: Truist Financial starting to put its name on SunTrust and BB&T office buildings downtown

Signs for Truist Financial Corp. - the company created nearly two years ago from the merger of regional banks BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. - have started to be installed on the company's downtown Richmond properties.

The 26-story SunTrust Center now carries the Truist name atop one side of the tower at 919 E. Main St. Workers are in the process of taking down the old signs and putting up the new ones, which is expected to take a couple of weeks, a Truist spokesperson said.

Truist branding already has replaced the SunTrust signs at the company's Riverview Center office building at 1001 Semmes Ave. in the Manchester area of South Richmond.

Changing the signs on BB&T buildings downtown is expected to start soon.

Truist also has started to install new signs at SunTrust and BB&T branches throughout the region. Those signs will be covered with the relevant BB&T or SunTrust branding until early next year, the spokesperson said.