SimpliSafe home security provider creating 250 more jobs by opening a second support center in Henrico

A fast-growing provider of self-installed home security systems, which opened a customer call center in Henrico County last year, is expanding in the county by opening a second office that will handle home security monitoring services.

Boston-based SimpliSafe will take over one floor at 4840 Cox Road in the Innsbrook Corporate Center to establish its customer security monitoring service center, creating more than 250 jobs over a five-year period.

The company is investing more than $3 million in that second center. It expects to have it operational by early next year. Hiring should begin this fall.

SimpliSafe opened a customer support center in the Willow Lawn shopping center last September, investing more than $5.5 million in that operation with plans to create 572 jobs over a five-year period. The company now employs more than 150 at that center and is ramping up hiring, SimpliSafe CEO Christian Cerda said.

The company decided to locate the home security monitoring service center — as well as the customer call center — in Virginia and specifically in Henrico because of the employees it could hire here, he said. Virginia competed with the state of Washington and other West Coast locations for the project, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said.