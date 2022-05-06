SimpliSafe raises $200 million in financing

Boston-based home security company SimpliSafe, which last summer announced plans to build a $3 million Henrico County facility, on Friday said it had raised more than $200 million in financing.

The fundraising round means "SimpliSafe will continue to invest in the advanced technology and professional monitoring capabilities that can improve the safety and security of its customers," the company said in a statement.

SimpliSafe was founded 15 years ago and has 1.5 million subscribers.