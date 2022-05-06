SimpliSafe raises $200 million in financing

Boston-based home security company SimpliSafe, which last summer announced plans to build a $3 million Henrico County facility, on Friday said it had raised more than $200 million in financing.
The fundraising round means "SimpliSafe will continue to invest in the advanced technology and professional monitoring capabilities that can improve the safety and security of its customers," the company said in a statement.
SimpliSafe was founded 15 years ago and has 1.5 million subscribers.
The company has a customer support operation at Willow Lawn in Henrico County. The new site is at 4840 Cox Road provides 24-hour monitoring of security systems data. About 250 new jobs were created.