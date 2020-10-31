Small-business grant program in Chesterfield expands eligibility

Small businesses — and now nonprofits — in Chesterfield County that have been hurt by COVID-19 can begin applying on Nov. 12 for a grant of up to $10,000.

This is the third round of the $5 million Back in Business program, which was created by the county in partnership with the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce.

There are some changes in the third round of the grant program, including adding nonprofits to the list of possible recipients.

Also grants of between $5,000 and $10,000 will be awarded on a sliding scale based on the revenue of the business. This latest round will allow for a higher range of annual gross revenue to qualify.

Businesses with annual gross revenue of between $30,000 and $49,999 are eligible for a $5,000 grant; those with $50,000 to $199,999 in gross revenue are eligible for a $7,500 grant; and those with revenue of between $200,000 and $6 million are eligible for a $10,000 grant.

In the previous funding rounds, the annual gross revenue of a business had to be between $30,000 and $3 million.

The grants are funded through the federal CARES Act. The county’s Economic Development Authority is administering the grant program.