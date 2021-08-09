Small minority-owned businesses in Richmond need better avenues of access to financing, new report says

The population of the greater Richmond area is 29% Black and 7% Latino, but when it comes to small business ownership just 5% are owned by a Black person and 2% are Latino-owned, according to the study, which conducted between November and February.

The study found that Black- and Latino-owned businesses in the region employ fewer employees and generate less revenue than white-owned businesses.

Getting access to capital is necessary to create a successful, growing business, said Brian Robertson, CEO of Marion Marketing Global, a Black-owned marketing and public relations firm based in Hanover County.

"When my clients get access to more capital, then they can spend more," Robertson said. "Without that capital, they have to spend their own personal money on infrastructure, on hiring, on growth. I have seen a lot of great businesses struggle between year one and year three when they're growing, and their revenues may be increasing, [but] they can't keep up because of lack of access to capital."

Robertson, who hopes to get access to more capital to be able to add a fourth member to his team, understands that it is difficult for Black entrepreneurs to get the necessary financing.