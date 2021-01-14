Small Tennessee bank that has opened a branch in the Richmond region has a personal connection to the area

Sevier County Bank, founded in 1909, had about $290 million in assets when Presley started looking at it. The bank has since grown to having $420 million in assets.

The bank had more than $100 million in cash on its balance sheet last year with really no place to deploy it, he said.

Presley and Lehman decided to expand by opening a bank in Richmond.

"We saw an opportunity that Richmond might be a good place to start a bank," Presley said. "We felt there were some bankers we knew that might want a fresh opportunity."

But rather than going through the expensive and tedious process of getting a new charter for a bank in Richmond, Presley said the decision was made to make the operations here a branch office of Sevier County Bank.

He assembled a team of six bankers for the new Southern Community Bank operations, most of whom had worked with Presley at First Market Bank or First Capital Bank or both. That included Matt Paciocco, who started at First Market Bank in 2004 shortly after graduating from college. Paciocco is the bank's Richmond market president.