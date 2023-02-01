Smokers' move to discount cigarettes trims Altria revenue

High inflation led more smokers to turn to discount cigarettes, sparking a 3.5% -- or nearly $1 billion drop – in tobacco giant Altria Group Inc’s 2022 revenue from the year before, to $25.1 billion.
The Henrico County-based company, which makes and sells the nation’s most popular cigarette, Marlboro, said profits for the year doubled to $5.76 billion, or $3.19 per share, as losses from its investments in other firms fell by 39% from 2021’s loss to $3.64 billion.
The company’s shipments of cigarettes fell 9.7% to 84.68 billion, but the impact of this was partly offset by price increases and reduced promotional spending, Altria said.
“Our leading tobacco brands remained resilient and we continued to observe significant brand loyalty in the tobacco space overall,” the company said. Marlboro accounted for 42.5% of all cigarette sales, a decline of 0.4 percentage points from 2021.
Cigar volume declined 4% to 1.73 billion.
All in all, Altria's revenue from cigarette and cigar sales declined 1.7% to $22.48 billion.
Oral tobacco sales slipped 1.1% to $2.58 billion.
Altria said global supply chain problems did not materially affect its results
The company said it continued to support efforts to tobacco use by young people, adding that use of conventional tobacco products by underage individuals is at the lowest levels in a generation.
The 2022 Monitoring the Future study of 8th, 10th and 12th grade students study estimates youth smoking rates to be 2.1%, a nearly 93% reduction from its 1997 peak of 28.3%, the company noted. Prevalence of past 30-day nicotine vaping among youth is 13.8% in 2022 versus its 2019 peak of 18.1%
The company’s board authorized a $1 billion program to buy back shares, a program many companies adopt to buoy their stock prices.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects 2023 earnings to rise 3% to 6%. It said it expects to retire approximately $1.3 billion of notes coming due later this month with available cash.
