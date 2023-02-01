Smokers' move to discount cigarettes trims Altria revenue

Elegant home located across from the Branch House is on the market for the first time in over 100 years. The Richardson family was the largest landowner in New Kent County and this was their in town house. The house was described as "a fresh combination of design features and materials. When you enter the 30’ entrance hall you see the openness to the front rooms, the the grand circular staircase and the detailed moulding and woodwork. The front room has two sets of French doors that open to the front porch. Both front rooms have fireplaces and pocket doors. The dining room (19.5' x 14.5) has 4 window for light and a china/silver closet for storage. The kitchen area consists of butler's pantry/prep area, laundry room and kitchen with appliances. The primary bedroom is at the front of the house with en suite bath & fireplace, The second bedroom has a fireplace & a full bath that adjoins the third Bedroom. Two smaller bedrooms at the rear of the second floor share a hall bath. You also have a sitting area and an office with bookcase on the second floor. The attic has 2 huge rooms with plaster wall. The room above the garage has closet and half bath, but is in poor condition.

