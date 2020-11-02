Some Richmond stores are boarded up to prepare for potential violence on Election Day and beyond

A handful of retailers and businesses in Richmond are boarding up their stores, worried about potential violence on Election Day and beyond.

"We're protecting our employees and customers," according to a store manager at the Rainbow apparel shop that boarded up its storefront at the East Broad and North Third streets in downtown Richmond on Monday.

"This is a precaution because of the elections," said the manager, who declined to provide her name. "We don’t want anything to happen."

Richard Waller Jr., the third generation of his family to run Waller & Co. Jewelers on East Broad Street in downtown Richmond, said he has no plans to board up his storefront.

In late May, his store, a fixture on Broad Street for 120 years, had windows smashed and looters broke the store's glass door and came into the shop, smashing display cases and taking merchandise such as Citizen watches and jewelry. It happened following the police killing of George Floyd where protests were accompanied by violence and property damage.

"We feel it will not come to that this time," Waller said of any possible Election Day violence in Richmond.