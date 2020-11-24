Some Virginians are sticking to Thanksgiving travel plans, but many more are staying home

"This is not a typical year in anyway and Thanksgiving travel is no different as people navigate all of the facts that are involved in making the best decision for their families when it comes to traveling this Thanksgiving," said Martha M. Meade, spokeswoman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Fewer people traveling is a significant shift from previous years. Last year, for instance, AAA predicted about 1.5 million Virginians would travel during the Thanksgiving holiday - marking the second highest travel volume for the Thanksgiving holiday period since 2000.

That won't be the case this year, Meade said, as this will be the first Thanksgiving in more than a decade that fewer people plan to travel for the holiday when compared to the previous year.

"What we are seeing is a lot of people are waiting until the last minute to make the decision to travel because things are changing by the day," she said.

Not everyone is staying home, she and other officials said. Roadways and airports might be more crowded than in previous months, but the volume will be a far cry from previous years.

If Virginians do travel, 82% of them are expected to drive to their destination, according to the survey, while 12% of the respondents said they plan to fly.