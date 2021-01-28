Sonabank is changing its name to Primis Bank

Sonabank plans to undergo a rebranding.
McLean-based Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., the parent company for Henrico County-based Sonabank, plans to change its corporate name to Primis Financial Corp. and its operating bank subsidiary to Primis Bank, the company announced Thursday.
The name change becomes effective March 31. The company's board approved the rebranding.
The company's stock ticker symbol also will change from from SONA to FRST at the same time.
The name Primis means "first" in Latin, said Dennis J. Zember Jr., the company's president and CEO.
"I love the meaning of the name being first," Zember said. "It is something employees can rally around. It demonstrates the level of imagination that we have."
The executive team and board began talking last year about changing the name to better reflect its goal and potential geographic expansion.
"We sent everyone home one night to come up with a name with the qualities and characteristics that are universally admired," he said. Someone returned with the name primis.
Zember has held the top executive position of the holding company and of its bank subsidiary since last February, joining the company with more than 23 years of experience in the banking industry.
When he joined the company, he said the board wanted him and the executive team to look at every aspect of the business, including the name.
"Once we did that and we recommitted to being a growth organization, and doing a different kind of customer service and being more innovative with technology...We did not want to get 10 years down the road and being successful as a world class organization but not have a world class brand," he said.
Besides, he said, the current Southern National name is geographically limiting if the company ever wanted to expand into West Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina or elsewhere.
"It made sense to change it," Zember said.
Southern National has grown in recent years to become the second largest community bank based in Virginia, with $3.09 billion in total assets as of Dec. 31. It has 42 full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland, including nine branches in the Richmond region.
The company merged in June 2017 with Henrico-based Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc. The combined company assumed the Southern National Bancorp name and retained its corporate headquarters in McLean. The Sonabank name was used for all banking operations and its headquarters is in Henrico.
Other regional banks have changed names in recent years.
For instance, Union Bankshares Corp. underwent a rebranding in May 2019, changing its corporate name to Atlantic Union Bankshares and its operating bank subsidiary from Union Bank & Trust to Atlantic Union Bank.
Truist Financial Corp. was created in late 2019 with the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc.
