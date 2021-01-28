Sonabank is changing its name to Primis Bank

When he joined the company, he said the board wanted him and the executive team to look at every aspect of the business, including the name.

"Once we did that and we recommitted to being a growth organization, and doing a different kind of customer service and being more innovative with technology...We did not want to get 10 years down the road and being successful as a world class organization but not have a world class brand," he said.

Besides, he said, the current Southern National name is geographically limiting if the company ever wanted to expand into West Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina or elsewhere.

"It made sense to change it," Zember said.

Southern National has grown in recent years to become the second largest community bank based in Virginia, with $3.09 billion in total assets as of Dec. 31. It has 42 full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland, including nine branches in the Richmond region.

The company merged in June 2017 with Henrico-based Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc. The combined company assumed the Southern National Bancorp name and retained its corporate headquarters in McLean. The Sonabank name was used for all banking operations and its headquarters is in Henrico.