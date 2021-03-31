Sonabank is now Primis Bank

The Sonabank name is gone. It is now called Primis Bank.

McLean-based Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., the parent company of Henrico County-based Sonabank, changed its corporate name to Primis Financial Corp. and its operating bank subsidiary to Primis Bank, effective Wednesday.

The company’s stock ticker symbol also changed from SONA to FRST.

The bank had announced in late January its plans for a rebranding. The name Primis means “first” in Latin.

"Rebranding our company was a logical decision once the board and the executive team committed to a new vision," said Dennis J. Zember, Jr., the company's president and CEO. "The new vision centers around being innovative in the way we deliver more meaningful results to our customers and our shareholders, and doing so in a culture that is exciting and infectious. Our staff's effort to make this vision a reality deserves a first class brand like we have with Primis."

Part of changing the name also better reflects the company’s goals and potential geographic expansion, he said in January.