Sonabank is now Primis Bank

The Sonabank name is gone. It is now called Primis Bank.
McLean-based Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., the parent company of Henrico County-based Sonabank, changed its corporate name to Primis Financial Corp. and its operating bank subsidiary to Primis Bank, effective Wednesday.
The company’s stock ticker symbol also changed from SONA to FRST.
The bank had announced in late January its plans for a rebranding. The name Primis means “first” in Latin.
"Rebranding our company was a logical decision once the board and the executive team committed to a new vision," said Dennis J. Zember, Jr., the company's president and CEO. "The new vision centers around being innovative in the way we deliver more meaningful results to our customers and our shareholders, and doing so in a culture that is exciting and infectious. Our staff's effort to make this vision a reality deserves a first class brand like we have with Primis."
Part of changing the name also better reflects the company’s goals and potential geographic expansion, he said in January.
In recent years, Southern National - now Primis Financial - has grown to become the second-largest community bank based in Virginia, with $3.09 billion in total assets and $2.43 billion in total deposits as of Dec. 31. It has 42 full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland, including nine branches in the Richmond region.
The company merged in June 2017 with Henrico-based Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc. The combined company assumed the Southern National Bancorp name and retained its corporate headquarters in McLean. The Sonabank name was used for all banking operations, and the banking subsidiary's headquarters is in Henrico.
Other regional banks have changed names in recent years.
For instance, Union Bankshares Corp. underwent a rebranding in May 2019, changing its corporate name to Atlantic Union Bankshares and its operating bank subsidiary to Atlantic Union Bank from Union Bank & Trust.
Truist Financial Corp. was created in late 2019 with the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc.
