Soul food summer: Byrd Park concession stand will have a different food operator each week

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is bringing new life to the concession stand building at Fountain Lake in Byrd Park.
Each week starting this week and ending in early October, a different Black-owned food truck operator, caterer or restaurateur will operate out of the concession stand building.
Seven different vendors - serving up American classics like burgers and grilled cheeses to Caribbean food - will take over the concession stand throughout the period. The final week, now planned for Oct. 4-10, might not happen depending upon weather. The stand is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Amy Wentz, a co-founder of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, said that the idea to run the concession stand came about as a fun way to support the Black culinary community in Richmond.
“After COVID, we realized that there was a need to support these restaurants 365 days a year,” she said. “So we’ve just been looking for opportunities to expand how we support them.”
Wentz hopes that the concession stand will help draw more attention to Black owned businesses while not putting too much pressure on them at the time.
Due to the pandemic, Wentz said many businesses she works with have had trouble finding enough workers, and she thought that having the businesses take over the concession stand for a week would be a good way to promote their business without causing staffing problems.
"That way all [the vendor] has to do was focus on staffing for that particular week," she said.
In past years, the Richmond Parks and Recreation and Community Facilities department rented out the concession stand building for the summer to one vendor. This is the first time the department has rented it out for multiple users, said Tamara Jenkins, the department's spokesperson.
"It's normally been a sole proprietor that has done maybe prepackaged snacks and drinks and things along those lines, but it's nothing to the extent of what Amy and her group is bringing now," Jenkins said.
The first business to take over the concession stand is Tasty Cuisine by M&D, normally a food truck operator which started serving food from inside the concession stand officially on Monday and will be there through Sunday.
“I’m always up for a challenge,” said Malika Foster-Jenkins, who owns the food truck that she opened eight months before the pandemic started.
Tasty Cuisine by M&D is known for its pineapple chicken, which was Foster-Jenkins' mother’s recipe.
But this week at the concession stand she is changing things up. She started the week by serving up burgers for $3, quesadillas for $8 and nachos for $6, but she hopes to fry some seafood in her truck to serve later in the week from the concession stand.
"It's a lot easier," Foster-Jenkins said about working in the large concession stand. "We've got a lot more room, a lot more space ... brick and mortar has always been a goal for me, but I'm happy that I have the actual truck during this time ... actually [a lot of restaurants] lost their business during this time, so I'm fortunate to still be operating."
By bringing in new cuisine to the concession stand each week Wentz hopes it will make people want to come back to the Byrd Park again and again to try the food, but also to unite people.
“Back in the day on Sundays, a lot of the Black community used to congregate at Byrd Park,” Wentz said. “It was not an official thing, but it was one of those things.”
The organization kicked off this new way to promote the Black culinary industry this past Sunday with a Mobile Soul Sunday food truck event that the group has done several times over the past few years to support Black-owned food truck operators.
“It’s just a fellowship,” Wentz said about Mobile Soul Sunday. “A time for us all to come together and get together.”
Saquan Hatcher, who lives in Hanover County, said Sunday that she loves to come to Byrd Park.
“Even when I was a kid, my step-dad used to bring me to the paddle boats,” Hatcher said. She is excited to continue that tradition with her 1-year-old daughter.
“I can’t wait,” Hatcher said.
Paddle boats also are back at Byrd Park this year.
As a result, the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience calls the takeover of the concession stand the Pop-Up Paddle and Play because every week there will be a new pop-up vendor each week and paddle boats and lawn games will be in the area for people to play with.
The paddle boats can be reserved from 11 a.m. to dusk every day in advance online through the group at rvapaddle.com by clicking on "Reserve Paddle Boat." The fee is $20 to ride a paddle boat for 30 minutes.
Also in the area near the concessions stand are lawn games from cornhole to life-size versions of games like Connect 4 and chess.
(804) 649-6885