Soul food summer: Byrd Park concession stand will have a different food operator each week

"It's a lot easier," Foster-Jenkins said about working in the large concession stand. "We've got a lot more room, a lot more space ... brick and mortar has always been a goal for me, but I'm happy that I have the actual truck during this time ... actually [a lot of restaurants] lost their business during this time, so I'm fortunate to still be operating."

By bringing in new cuisine to the concession stand each week Wentz hopes it will make people want to come back to the Byrd Park again and again to try the food, but also to unite people.

“Back in the day on Sundays, a lot of the Black community used to congregate at Byrd Park,” Wentz said. “It was not an official thing, but it was one of those things.”

The organization kicked off this new way to promote the Black culinary industry this past Sunday with a Mobile Soul Sunday food truck event that the group has done several times over the past few years to support Black-owned food truck operators.

“It’s just a fellowship,” Wentz said about Mobile Soul Sunday. “A time for us all to come together and get together.”

Saquan Hatcher, who lives in Hanover County, said Sunday that she loves to come to Byrd Park.