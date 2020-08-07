Farm supply retailer Southern States Cooperative Inc. is selling its wholesale fuel and crop supply business, a move that an official at the Henrico County-based cooperative says will help ensure it remains in business for coming decades.
Bloomington, Ill.-based Growmark Inc. is buying the wholesale part of Southern States’ seed, fertilizer, crop protectant, propane, diesel and heating fuel wholesale businesses. Until now Southern States has been supplying customers with its own brand.
“There is no merger. They are not buying Southern States. They are purchasing our wholesale business only,” said Steve Patterson, the senior vice president of marketing, communications and government affairs at Southern States.
“All that means is when our stores buy products, they will be buying them from Growmark whereas we used to source them ourselves,” he said. “This [transaction] positions Southern States to be here for another 100 years. It positions us to be here for the long haul.”
Financial terms of the deal, announced Friday, were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close on Sept. 1.
“For Southern States and our customers, it’s really very seamless,” Patterson said of the transaction. “The Southern States name doesn’t change. The Southern States stores stay the same. The knowledge, services and solutions that they [customers] look for from Southern States, all of that stays the same.”
Growmark, which had sales of $8.7 billion in its 2019 fiscal year, is an agricultural cooperative that provides agronomy, energy products and grain marketing along with a variety of support services throughout North America.
“We are committed to delivering an unsurpassed customer experience to the patrons we serve across North America,” Jim Spradlin, Growmark’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “The cooperative model is uniquely positioned to deliver that, so this combination of efforts is great news for farmers invested in our cooperative organizations.”
Jeff Stroburg, the president and CEO of Southern States, said through the partnership, the two cooperatives would provide “combined services to our members.”
“Growmark is recognized as one of the premier cooperatives in the nation, and Southern States is excited to partner with them in strengthening our capabilities to serve our customer-owners and our member cooperatives,” Stroburg said in a statement.
Under the transaction, Growmark also is buying five Southern States’ retail locations in Delaware and Maryland.
But the Southern States’ retail and wholesale locations in the Richmond area and in the rest of Virginia will continue to be owned and operated by the cooperative, Patterson said.
Southern States, founded in 1923, is owned by 192,000 members. It has about 1,200 retail outlets, including 19 company-owned locations in Virginia. Also in Virginia, the company manages locally owned cooperatives and serves independently owned dealership locations.
Growmark brings a lot to the table because it is a much larger cooperative than Southern States, Patterson said.
In addition to supplying Southern States with crop and fuel supplies, Growmark also will provide a variety of customer support and marketing services to Southern States and its member cooperatives, according to the news release announcing the deal.
Southern States has experienced financial struggles in recent years. In 2018, the cooperative sold its corporate headquarters building in the Brookfield office park off West Broad Street in Henrico but continued to lease space there.
Southern States also closed a store on Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico in January, saying it was not consistently profitable. In late February, Southern States closed another store on West Washington Street in Petersburg, saying it did not generate enough profits to sustain the store that had operated in that city since 1948.
The cooperatives financial challenges were a part of the reason Southern States entered the transaction with Growmark, Patterson said. The entire agricultural sector has been in a downturn for about 7 years, which has led to consolidations among businesses in that sector, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.