Southwest Airlines to start daily nonstop service to Chicago Midway airport

Southwest Airlines is expanding service from Richmond International Airport to Chicago.

The Dallas-based airline is adding nonstop service to Chicago Midway International Airport starting in April.

The nonstop service begins April 12 five times a week. Nonstop service is not available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to the airline's website.

Starting in May, Southwest provides daily nonstop service, the airline's website shows.

"The new route will further bolster Southwest’s dominance at Midway, one of the carrier’s largest focus airports or hubs," according to The Points Guy, a website that produces news and stories on travel industry. "Additionally, Southwest will give Richmond-based flyers another destination and connection point across the network. Since 2020, Southwest has served Richmond from Atlanta, Orlando and Tampa."

Richmond International Airport officials were excited about Southwest adding the nonstop service particularly at time when the coronavirus pandemic has caused dramatic declines in passenger travel in the past 12 months. Passenger traffic at the airport fell 61.1% in 2020 compared with 2019.