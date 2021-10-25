Spanish company to invest $200 million in first U.S. offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing facility in Portsmouth

A Spanish company that makes turbine blades for offshore wind farms plans to operate a $200 million facility at Portsmouth Marine Terminal to build the turbine blades - the first facility of its kind in the country.

Officials including Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for an announcement in Portsmouth on Monday morning about the plan.

Siemens Gamesa will lease more than 80 acres at the Port of Virginia's Portsmouth Marine Terminal to provide wind turbine blades for Virginia and other parts of North America, according to a news release from Northam's office.

The project is anticipated to create 310 jobs - about 260 jobs when the new facility is fully operational and about 50 service jobs that Siemens Gamesa intends to create to provide operations and maintenance services for the offshore wind project that Dominion Energy is planning for the coast of Virginia Beach.