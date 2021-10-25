Spanish company to invest $200 million in first U.S. offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing facility in Portsmouth

A Spanish company that makes turbine blades for offshore wind farms plans to operate a $200 million facility at Portsmouth Marine Terminal to build the turbine blades - the first facility of its kind in the country.
Officials including Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for an announcement in Portsmouth on Monday morning about the plan.
Siemens Gamesa will lease more than 80 acres at the Port of Virginia's Portsmouth Marine Terminal to provide wind turbine blades for Virginia and other parts of North America, according to a news release from Northam's office.
The project is anticipated to create 310 jobs - about 260 jobs when the new facility is fully operational and about 50 service jobs that Siemens Gamesa intends to create to provide operations and maintenance services for the offshore wind project that Dominion Energy is planning for the coast of Virginia Beach.
Richmond-based Dominion is in the midst of planning the largest offshore wind farm in the country off the coast of Virginia Beach, where the company already operates a test wind project of two turbines. Virginia is in the midst of a transition to renewable energy, but state regulators say it will be costly for customers because the billions in costs for wind turbines will be collected from Dominion's Virginia customers.
Dominion announced in January that it had selected Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbines for the project.
The state will provide financing for the new Siemens Gamesa facility through $17.1 million in bonds, according to Northam's news release. The bonds have been cleared by the state's Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission.
“Virginia is helping lead the way to strengthen the nation’s domestic supply chains of renewable energy and keep energy prices affordable for American households as we strive for a cleaner future," Granholm, a former Michigan governor and CNN analyst, said in a statement.
Northam has made pushing renewable energy and offshore wind a major part of his term as governor, which will end in January. The governor announced in August that Dominion would lease space at Portsmouth Marine Terminal for staging and early assembly of wind turbines.
“Virginians want renewable energy, our employers want it, and Virginia is delivering it," he said in a statement. "Virginia is building a new industry in renewable energy, with more new jobs to follow, and that’s good news for our country.”
Bob Blue, Dominion Energy's chairman, president and CEO, who was on hand for the announcement, said it's "great to see well-paying, clean energy jobs are on the horizon as an offshore wind supply chain develops here in Virginia."
The Monday announcement came on the same day the Virginia State Corporation Commission began hearing testimony about a proposed agreement between Dominion, SCC staff and the attorney general's office to provide about $330 million in customer refunds after SCC staff found the state's largest regulated utility earned about $1.1 billion above a fair profit from 2017 to 2020.
State laws that are friendly to the utility allow Dominion to keep a lot of that money.
The announcement also comes a month after Siemens Energy, which owns a majority of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, settled a civil lawsuit in federal court in Virginia that alleged bid rigging.
General Electric filed the suit against Siemens Energy in January, alleging that Siemens used stolen trade secrets to win public utility contracts. The lawsuit said that a manager at Dominion Energy in Virginia had provided Siemens with confidential information about a bid by GE, helping Siemens win a contract related to a proposed natural gas plant.
"Siemens was handed the 'blueprint' for how to win the Virginia contract (and other Dominion RFPs) by tailoring its unit specifications and pricing to most effectively compete against GE, while GE and other competitors remained in the dark," the lawsuit alleged.
That Dominion manager no longer works for the company. Terms of the lawsuit settlement were not released.
In the lawsuit's complaint, General Electric also questioned Dominion's January 2020 announcement that it would partner with Siemens Gamesa to provide wind turbines, saying the selection process Dominion used was "highly unusual" and done quickly.
Siemens Gamesa was not a party in the lawsuit.
