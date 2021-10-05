Sports complex with two NHL-sized ice rinks planned for Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County is planning to build a 100,000-square-foot ice rink and sports entertainment complex on Midlothian Turnpike at Chippenham Parkway to attract tournaments to the region and strengthen the area's youth hockey and ice-skating programs.

The complex would be the largest ice facility in the Richmond region and would feature two National Hockey League-size ice rinks - a first in the area.

The sports entertainment facility would be a focal point of a planned mixed-used development on the site of the aging Spring Rock Green shopping center, which is across Midlothian Turnpike from the 83-acre Stonebridge multiuse development.

Plans call for tearing down the Spring Rock Green center next year to transform it into a development with apartments, offices, restaurants, shops and the sports complex.

Construction on the ice rink complex - which would be closest to Chippenham Parkway on the site of the former Best Products catalog showroom store building - and the first phase of the mixed-use development should start in the summer of 2022 and be ready in the fall of 2023.