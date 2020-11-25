Stanley F. Pauley, an industry titan who was the longtime chairman and CEO of Carpenter Co., dies

Stanley F. Pauley celebrated his 93rd birthday and 66th year at the Carpenter Co. in September, but that didn’t stop him from showing up at work.

Mr. Pauley, who died on Friday, was a tireless innovator in a global industry for manufacturing what the Henrico County-based company calls “comfort cushioning” for home furnishings. Carpenter is one of the world’s largest suppliers of foams and polyester fibers used in mattresses, pillows, sofas and car seats.

But he also was a prolific philanthropist in the Richmond area and communities across the country where the company operated its manufacturing facilities.

Among his major achievements was the renaming of the VCU Heart Center as the VCU Health Pauley Heart Center in 2006 to recognize a $5 million gift from the Pauley Family Foundation. The designation placed the heart center among only a few named major heart centers across the country.

The Heart Center said the Pauley Family Foundation, led by Mr. Pauley and his wife, Dorothy, had been “impressed with the staff’s dedication and care when Mr. Pauley was a patient and wanted to give back. Their gift supported an expansion in staffing and an investment in technology to treat heart disease.”