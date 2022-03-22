Starbucks workers union bringing Bernie Sanders to Richmond's The National

Starbucks Workers United, the group that is seeking to unionize Starbucks workers nationwide, is throwing a Unity Fest in Richmond at The National on April 24 with special guest Bernie Sanders.

The 80-year old senator from Vermont and former presidential candidate has been vocal about his support for the Starbucks workers union on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the workers at Starbucks for your union organizing success,” Sanders tweeted on Sunday. “A union means not only better wages and working conditions, it means having some control over your job and not just being a cog in the machine. It means being more human.”

There are currently seven Starbucks stores in the Richmond area that have filed for union elections, including the stores at: 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 3555 W. Cary St., 2559 Huguenot Road, 15605 WC Commons Way, 11136 Midlothian Turnpike, 6980 Forest Hill Ave., 1601 Willow Lawn Dr.

“Our purpose is to bring awareness of these stores in Richmond that are unionizing right now,” said Virginia Diamond, president of the Northern Virginia Labor Federation who is working with Workers United.

Sanders and his team reached out personally to the Unity Fest organizers, Diamond said, and expressed interest in attending and speaking at the event.

“Five stores in Richmond will get their votes [for unionizing] counted on April 19. This will be a post-celebration,” Diamond said.

Besides Sanders, there will be Richmond bands performing throughout the day, many consisting of Starbucks employees.

Dillon Dix, 23, an employee at the Westchester Commons store who signed the petition, is expecting a large turnout at Richmond’s Unity Fest with workers coming from across the country.

“This is the first real public event for the Starbucks Workers Union,” Dix said. “We’re hearing from people all over eager to support this movement.”

In February, Richmond stores began filing petitions with the National Labor Relations Board seeking union representation after Starbucks workers at a Buffalo, N.Y., store voted to unionize. That was the first time workers had voted to unionize at a store operated by the 50-year-old coffee retailer, the world’s largest coffee chain with about 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

“We really love the type of work and the culture in our stores. That’s a driving factor for seeking a union in our stores,” Dix said. “I think a company like Starbucks that prides itself in its image of being good to its workers could be more accountable to its workers.”

“There’s been a wave of union-organizing going on throughout the country. This really is an uprising of this generation of workers who really see unions as the kind of pathway to having a better economic future,” Diamond said in February. “It started with Starbucks, which you know they all love, they love the company and they love working there but they really feel that they should be able to have a voice and have a seat at the table.”

The Starbucks workers in Richmond created the posters for the event, which also feature Bernie Sanders rocking out with a guitar and a rendering of the Bernie Sanders mural by Richmond artist Mickael Broth at 3300 W. Broad St.

Sanders last visited Richmond on Feb. 27, 2020.

Unity Fest will be held at The National, 708 E. Broad St., on April 24 from noon to 8 p.m.