Startup Spotlight: AnswersNow, which completed a $250,000 capital raise, now offers a telehealth platform for parents of children with autism

AnswersNow still has its mobile app, "but we have shifted focus based on the needs of our consumers," he said.

The company employs 10 full and part-time employees besides the clinicians who use the service. It is based in Startup Virginia, a business incubator in Shockoe Bottom, but most of its employees are working remotely from home now.

Instead of relying on other video meeting platforms such as Zoom, AnswersNow has built its own, in-house platform that offers specialized tools that clinicians need to help families of children with autism, Beck said.

The company has about 20 clinicians using its services in Virginia now, he said.

The $250,000 capital raise will help the startup to expand its services into other states.

"The thing we get excited about is how much scale is possible when delivering expert advice and guidance to a family over their laptop and desktop computer," Beck said.

"One of the unintended benefits of the changes in telehealth is now families in more rural areas that perhaps did not have transportation or could not get their child to see someone are now able to work with us," Beck said.

"I think insurers are really starting to see the benefits of telehealth across the board, and we are fortunate to be part of that," Beck said.