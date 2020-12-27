Startup Spotlight: AnswersNow, which completed a $250,000 capital raise, now offers a telehealth platform for parents of children with autism

Like many Richmond-area startup companies, AnswersNow has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic this year by pivoting its business model.
AnswersNow was founded in 2017 by Jeff Beck, John Curd and Adam Dreyfus. Its initial business model was to provide a digital tool that enabled parents of children with autism to get instant advice from licensed clinicians on how to deal with behavioral and other issues.
“When we started almost three years ago, we were primarily a subscription service,” Beck said.
This year, the company shifted more toward becoming a telehealth solutions business by changing from a text-based messaging service to building its own online, video platform where clinicians can speak directly with families. It completed a $250,000 capital raise in October to help expand its services into other states.
“When COVID happened, the industry really flipped on its head,” Beck said. “There were so many families who could not get services for a variety of reasons,” including restrictions on access to in-person clinical settings.
At the same time, he said, “insurers also began providing reimbursement for behavioral therapy.”
“We made the decision in May to move away from the subscription, text-based model and build our own video platform that is specially designed for children and adults on the autism spectrum and applied behavior analysts,” he said.
AnswersNow still has its mobile app, “but we have shifted focus based on the needs of our consumers,” he said.
The company employs 10 full- and part-time employees besides the clinicians who use the service. It is based in Startup Virginia, a business incubator in Shockoe Bottom, but most of its employees are working remotely from home.
Instead of relying on other video meeting platforms such as Zoom, AnswersNow has built its own in-house platform that offers specialized tools that clinicians need to help families of children with autism, Beck said. The company has about 20 clinicians using its services in Virginia, he said.
The $250,000 capital raise will help the startup expand its services into other states.
“The thing we get excited about is how much scale is possible when delivering expert advice and guidance to a family over their laptop and desktop computer,” Beck said.
“One of the unintended benefits of the changes in telehealth is now families in more rural areas that perhaps did not have transportation or could not get their child to see someone are now able to work with us,” Beck said. “I think insurers are really starting to see the benefits of telehealth across the board, and we are fortunate to be part of that.”
