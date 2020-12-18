Startup Spotlight: Be Founders platform aims to link entrepreneurs looking for talented co-founders for their startup businesses

The site, befounders.com, went live recently with a goal of reaching 1,000 members by January and growing from there into a global networking tool.

“It is free to sign up — no strings attached,” Drescher said. “You can sign in with your Google account and get started right away, and it is across the country.”

“I think we have had a decent response” so far, Drescher said. “But we are definitely looking to get the word out right now.”

Dahl pointed to research showing that more than 23% of startup businesses fail due to “team-related” issues, including not having the skill sets to accomplish the necessary goals, not being able to execute on an idea, and a “lack of passion” on the team for trying to solve the problem the startup was created to solve.

The site does collect information about members based on their skills and interests to make it easier to link people with compatible talents and similar goals.

“We want our users to be completely transparent and open about what they stand for and what they are working on,” he said. “We want people to easily find out what they are interested in.”

The primary target market for the online platform is young entrepreneurs.

“Older entrepreneurs have typically built up a network of connections,” Dahl said. “We see our network as being more suited to younger people like us who are either in school or have just graduated. We want to market this to universities and coworking spaces or other places where young entrepreneurs are going.”