Startup Spotlight: Bookclubz, which helps book-reading clubs organize and communicate, approaches 100,000 members

Anna Ford was leading a book club in Philadelphia back in 2015 when the concept for a new business called Bookclubz was born.
Ford’s book club had grown from just a handful of members to about 35 people, which created logistical issues around scheduling meetings and choosing and discussing books.
“An unruly email chain among the members was not working anymore,” Ford said.
So Ford turned to a friend, Ian Campbell, who was studying coding and looking for a new project to tackle. They worked to develop an online, mobile platform for coordinating book club activities.
The result was Bookclubz, a free online tool that allows people to join book clubs or create them and communicate with members, conduct polls among members to select books to read or choose meeting times and places.
“It was a personal tool for a few years before we realized that other book clubs could benefit from this,” said Ford, now the chief executive officer of Bookclubz. “We decided to relaunch and make it a business in 2017.”
As of Oct. 10, Bookclubz had more than 96,000 members participating in thousands of different book clubs on the site. The options include private book clubs with limited memberships as well as public book clubs that anyone can join.
“We exist to serve book clubs with all of their logistical needs,” said Nancy Brown, who is also a co-founder and chief marketing officer of Bookclubz. Co-founder Campbell is now the chief technology officer.
“100,000 members will be a big milestone for us,” Brown said.
Ford said the startup company’s goal is to reach 1 million members within about two years.
“A lot of that will be about building awareness of the site and the tools,” she said. “We estimate there are more than 10 million people in the U.S. that are in a book club.”
“We know there are millions more who are avid readers and who could really benefit from joining a more authentic community of book lovers,” she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has seen growing demand for the social connections that book clubs can offer, as well as demand for new tools to help book clubs meet remotely when in-person gatherings are not possible.
“We have re-engineered our site to support virtual meetings, not just planning in-person gatherings,” Ford said.
Joining Bookclubz is free. The startup company makes money through affiliate deals with authors, book retailers and book publishers that promote their books on the site, and through paid sponsorships in a monthly newsletter. Some book clubs also have opted to make monthly contributions to the site.
While the Bookclubz co-founders consider the startup to be Richmond-based, only one of three — Nancy Brown — currently resides in the Richmond area. Ford lives in Maine, but all of the founders have been participating remotely in this fall’s cohort of Lighthouse Labs, a nonprofit business accelerator in Richmond that provides mentoring and equity-free funding to small, new companies.
Eight startups are participating in the fall Lighthouse Labs cohort, a three-month program designed to help them develop their businesses with input from mentors, industry experts and investors.
“We have learned that there is so much expertise in Richmond in all things from business strategy to financial modeling and projections, marketing, public relations, sales and branding,” Ford said. “We have been connecting to so many mentors that have been eager to help.”
