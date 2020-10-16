Startup Spotlight: Bookclubz, which helps book-reading clubs organize and communicate, approaches 100,000 members

“We exist to serve book clubs with all of their logistical needs,” said Nancy Brown, who is also a co-founder and chief marketing officer of Bookclubz. Co-founder Campbell is now the chief technology officer.

“100,000 members will be a big milestone for us,” Brown said.

Ford said the startup company’s goal is to reach 1 million members within about two years.

“A lot of that will be about building awareness of the site and the tools,” she said. “We estimate there are more than 10 million people in the U.S. that are in a book club.”

“We know there are millions more who are avid readers and who could really benefit from joining a more authentic community of book lovers,” she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has seen growing demand for the social connections that book clubs can offer, as well as demand for new tools to help book clubs meet remotely when in-person gatherings are not possible.

“We have re-engineered our site to support virtual meetings, not just planning in-person gatherings,” Ford said.