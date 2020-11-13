Startup Spotlight: DropAlley creating an online marketplace for introduction of streetwear apparel brands

A group of Richmond-area entrepreneurs has created a new online marketplace designed for creators and customers of streetwear brands.
DropAlley.io was co-founded in May by Willis Lam, Steven Valdez, Matt Thomas and Joe Sadaka. The startup has pulled together a team of seven people looking to innovate how specialty fashion products are brought to market.
The DropAlley platform is designed as an online marketplace where creators of streetwear products such as shoes, shirts, jeans, jackets and other apparel can introduce their products to fans.
“We select the brands we want to work with, and we help them run more effective and efficient product drops on our website,” said Valdez, the CEO.
Creators of streetwear brands can direct their fans to the DropAlley site to get on a waitlist for new products. The site also is designed to be a resale market for products. Fans who sign up for a waitlist for brands can then resell those products over a seven-day period after the launch, with the creator of the brand getting a share of any sale.
The DropAlley site is in beta testing, with plans to go live to a wider audience this year or early next year.
The founders of the company originally came together in 2019 with the idea of creating a site that would help organize events around product launches, but after doing market research, the startup pivoted toward an online marketplace model.
“We went in with the idea of innovating around exclusivity for events, but we also kept an open mind for other things as well,” Valdez said. “We turned our focus to the streetwear, direct-to-consumer market.”
DropAlley is a member of the business incubator Startup Virginia, with an office in the Capital One 1717 Innovation Center in Shockoe Bottom.
“DropAlley has been a great addition to Startup Virginia’s member community — the founders have really leveraged our programming, corporate partner resources and mentor network to accelerate their growth,” said Noelle James, director of startup growth for Startup Virginia.
Among the company’s mentors is Anne Wilson, who has 20 years of experience in marketing roles with large and midsize corporations. Wilson has mentored other technology startups through Startup Virginia, helping them think through their business strategy, branding and marketing plans.
“When DropAlley reached out to me, I was intrigued with the idea of technology that connects brands with consumers,” said Wilson, who works at Henrico County-based McKesson Medical-Surgical as the director of customer insights and campaign management.
“Having spent a decade in the apparel industry, and having passion around fashion, it was obviously going to be a fun experience,” she said. “I also liked how passionate and dedicated Steve and team are.”
