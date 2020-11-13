Startup Spotlight: DropAlley creating an online marketplace for introduction of streetwear apparel brands

A group of Richmond-area entrepreneurs has created a new online marketplace designed for creators and customers of streetwear brands.

DropAlley.io was co-founded in May by Willis Lam, Steven Valdez, Matt Thomas and Joe Sadaka. The startup has pulled together a team of seven people looking to innovate how specialty fashion products are brought to market.

The DropAlley platform is designed as an online marketplace where creators of streetwear products such as shoes, shirts, jeans, jackets and other apparel can introduce their products to fans.

“We select the brands we want to work with, and we help them run more effective and efficient product drops on our website,” said Valdez, the CEO.

Creators of streetwear brands can direct their fans to the DropAlley site to get on a waitlist for new products. The site also is designed to be a resale market for products. Fans who sign up for a waitlist for brands can then resell those products over a seven-day period after the launch, with the creator of the brand getting a share of any sale.

The DropAlley site is in beta testing, with plans to go live to a wider audience this year or early next year.