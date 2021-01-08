Startup Spotlight: Henrico-based Little Scholars tutoring company pivots as educational models change during pandemic

The company now has a network of about 600 teachers in multiple states who provide tutoring and enrichment services.

Tim and Emily Rose of Richmond have four daughters, two of whom - fourth grader Linley and second-grader Whitney - are at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond virtually but are also participating in the Little Scholars program.

"What Stephanie and Little Scholars did was develop a program where they have teachers at their facility to help them do virtual learning," Tim Rose said. "Our kids really enjoy Stephanie and they enjoy the teachers that are there. It has really been a savior for my wife and me."

Sarah Wootton of Richmond said she and her husband Madison have had three children enrolled to work with variety of teachers from Little Scholars for academic enrichment for years.

"The tutors have helped our kids build their confidence in themselves and their academics," Wootton said. "And, they have helped my husband and me understand how each of our kids learn best."

One teacher, for example, helped them realize that one of their children is a tactile learner who responded well to learning how to spell words with different sized letters that had various textures because he could touch and move them around.