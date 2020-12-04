Startup Spotlight: Investment deal flow to startups dropped during early stages of pandemic, but is now recovering, report finds

Investments in startup businesses in the Southeastern U.S. dropped off during the spring because of the COVID-19 crisis but have show signs of recovery in the second half of the year, a new report has found.
The report by BIP Capital, an Atlanta-based venture capital firm, also found that investors have become more focused on deploying larger checks into a smaller number of deals, in part because the global pandemic has pushed investors toward more mature companies that are perceived to be lower-risk bets.
“There was this massive shock to the overall system, and everybody locked in during March, April and May,” said Mark Flickinger, chief operating officer of BIP Capital.
“In June, you could see the amount of dollars being invested coming back,” he said.
“Everything stopped,” early in the pandemic, he said. “Then people realized we are going to have to continue to figure out how to move forward.”
The total amount invested in startups in the nine states, including Virginia, that the report tracked amounted to about $3.3 billion for the first half of 2020, compared with about $9.2 billion for the whole year of 2019, which was the largest amount invested in one year since BIP Capital started doing its study in 2015.
In Virginia, investors deployed about $524 million in the first half of 2020, compared with a total of about $1.4 billion for all of 2019, which was the best year for Virginia since BIP started the annual study.
“It seems even with the pandemic to be a decent year for Virginia in 2020,” in terms of deal flow, Flickinger said.
The report found that about $34.5 billion in investments have flowed to startups in the nine Southeastern states since 2015, including about $5 billion to Virginia-based firms.
The software-as-a-service sector of technology remains the largest draw for investment dollars in Virginia, having generated about 320 deals worth about $960 million since 2015.
The second largest sector during the period was cybersecurity, attracting about 144 investment deals worth about $687 million.
Overall in the Southeast, the number of deals completed for less than $1 million has been declining, while completed deal counts in the $1 million to $5 million range have remained relatively stable, even with a decline early in 2020 attributed to COVID-19. The number of deals completed in the $5 million to $10 million round size continue to increase. The reflects a trend of investors looking to put money into more mature businesses.
The BIP report gels with what NRV, a Richmond-based venture capital firm, has seen this year.
At the beginning of the pandemic, both early stage companies and investors were unsure of what to expect and how long uncertainty would linger, creating an initial slowing of fundraising, said Scott Ukrop, managing director for NRV.
“Business activity among many of Virginia’s early stage companies did not slow down, however, as nimble founders quickly adapted to work from home and virtual meetings,” Ukrop said. “A number of NRV’s companies actually saw significant pickup in business as the pandemic accelerated demand for remote technologies, supply chain providers and consumer products.”
This fall, deal flow grew and even began to surpass normal levels, he said.
Investment deals announced by Richmond-area startups recently have included a $15 million round raised by the Richmond-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company Phlow Inc. Packaging maker TemperPack in August raised $31 million from new and existing investors. ARtGlass, a maker of augmented reality software, announced in November it was completing a new round of investments amounting to about $500,000.
