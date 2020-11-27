Startup Spotlight:: Larktale aims to 'make parents' lives easier' with innovative line of baby strollers and children's toys

For Mark Zehfuss, the thrill in being an entrepreneur is finding something small and building it into something big.
That's what Zehfuss did with Baby Jogger, a baby stroller brand that was acquired in 2003 by the Henrico County-based company Dynamic Brands, which is best known as a seller of golfing products such as Bag Boy golf bags and Devant sports towels.
Zehfuss, who had been managing a portfolio of golf products for Dynamic Brands, took over as chief executive officer of Baby Jogger in 2005. Under his leadership, the company was rebuilt into a multi-million dollar global brand over 10 years before it was sold. A private equity group bought a majority ownership stake in Baby Jogger in 2012, and the company was then sold to Newell Rubbermaid Inc. in 2015 for $210 million.
"It was bankrupt when we bought it" in 2003, Zehfuss said. "When we sold it the second time in 2015, it was doing $120 million in sales."
"That was a lot of fun," Zehfuss said of his time as chief executive officer of Baby Jogger.
Now, Zehfuss is trying to do the same thing with Larktale, another maker of baby strollers and children's toys.
In 2019, Zehfuss and other investors bought Larktale, which was based in Australia. Along with a staff of six full-time employees and some other part-time contractors, Zehfuss has now introduced Larktale products into the United States and is working to build it into a global brand.
Zehfuss worked in business consulting after Baby Jogger was sold. The Larktale project is a return to what he knows best - developing innovative baby gear and children's products that are designed to make life easier for parents.
“Parents are stressed," said Zehfuss, himself a father of three. "They are sleep-deprived and time-constrained. For me, finding a way to make parents' lives easier is a good way to grow a business.”
As with Baby Jogger, the goal for Larktale is to introduce strollers and children's products that are known for high functionality, and products which also can be easily folded and stored.
"With Baby Jogger, one of the things we did was to become experts on how things fold," Zehfuss said.
Every Larktale stroller is designed to be easily and quickly folded for storage in a car or closet.
The Larktale products "really cater to new, millennial [generation] parents," said Zehfuss, whose oldest children are in college. "Parenting has changed a lot since I first became a parent."
"Millennial parents are not buying larger houses - the big McMansions," he said. "They are living in smaller spaces. They are on-the-go a lot. They want products that are able to fit within smaller spaces and do multiple things."
Larktale had two strollers on the market in Australia when the company was acquired - the Chit Chat stroller and the Coast stroller. Zehfuss has since made several design improvements to those strollers, such as adding foldable sun canopies.
Larktale also has introduced a new, two-seater caravan wagon for infants and young children that also has folding canopies.
“There are a lot of other wagons out there, but we wanted to have the best in class,” Zehfuss said. “We launched this wagon in the middle of the summer, and it has been well received.”
The company's newest product jumps outside the stroller line and into children's toys.
The new product is called the Scoobi, and the company describes it as a "first of its kind" toy.
It is a 5-in-1 convertible, wheeled scooter, meaning that the device has moveable pieces than can be adjusted to convert it into a two-wheeled scooter, a three-wheeled scooter, a tricycle, a three-wheeled ride-on, and a balance bicycle.
"It takes the place of multiple things a parent could have in their garage," Zehfuss said. "A parent might have a tricycle and two scooters of some sort. At some point, they are going to have a balance bicycle."
The Scoobi "takes all of those and puts them into one platform," he said. "It is quickly and easily adjustable and you can use it for kids from two to five years old. You can adjust it literally within 60 seconds without tools."
“The other nice thing is that it is made of recyclable materials," he said. "When you are done with it - if, say, your youngest child is 7 or 8 and you don’t need it any more - it can be recycled and it won’t end up in the landfill.”
The Scoobi is scheduled to be available for sale at $99 in early December. Larktale is selling its strollers and other products on Amazon, and at retailers such as Macy's, Buy Buy Baby, Nordstrom and Target. Prices for the strollers and wagons range from $99 to $399, depending on the features.
Zehfuss said he has done most of the product designs himself.
"Somehow, it comes out of my head,” he said. “I don’t have a design or engineering background, but I have worked a lot with engineers and factories.”
Zehfuss is a co-owner of Larktale along with Dynamic Brands, which separately still owns a golf products business. The two companies have offices next door to each other in an office building on Emerywood Parkway in western Henrico.
Leighton Klevana, the CEO of Dynamic Brands, said Zehfuss was the right choice to lead Larktale because of his lengthy relationships with retailers that sell baby gear.
Also, "his product development specialty is as good as I have seen," Klevana said. "He is able to take a concept that he has come up with - something off the back of a cocktail napkin - and get it designed and ready for sale."
Larktale "has a lot of other really exciting new designs in developmemt right now," Klevana said. "There probably will be 21 or 22 new [product] launches that I think will really be able to springboard the brand."
Ilan Lipper, co-owner of Albee Baby, which has a retail store in New York City and also does online sales of baby products, called the Scoobi "a pretty innovative product."
"We have had some initial success with it as pre-order item," he said. "I am excited to have it in the store and have customers interact with the product, too."
"I would try anything that Mark [Zehfuss] would want me to try as a retail partner," Lipper said. "He is thoughtful and practical about everything, from the consumer experience to the retailer."
Zehfuss said his goal is to turn Larktale into a more than $100 million in sales per year company, "just like what we did with Baby Jogger."
Sales could be boosted by what Zehfuss thinks could be a mini "baby boom" resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced a lot of people to stay at home a lot more often. It also has increased the demand for products that families can use for outdoor recreation.
“I will tell you that if there is a baby boom, it will be first-time parents,” Zehfuss joked. “Because for anyone at home now with kids - they are not having any more.”
