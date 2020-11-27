Startup Spotlight:: Larktale aims to 'make parents' lives easier' with innovative line of baby strollers and children's toys

Larktale also has introduced a new, two-seater caravan wagon for infants and young children that also has folding canopies.

“There are a lot of other wagons out there, but we wanted to have the best in class,” Zehfuss said. “We launched this wagon in the middle of the summer, and it has been well received.”

The company's newest product jumps outside the stroller line and into children's toys.

The new product is called the Scoobi, and the company describes it as a "first of its kind" toy.

It is a 5-in-1 convertible, wheeled scooter, meaning that the device has moveable pieces than can be adjusted to convert it into a two-wheeled scooter, a three-wheeled scooter, a tricycle, a three-wheeled ride-on, and a balance bicycle.

"It takes the place of multiple things a parent could have in their garage," Zehfuss said. "A parent might have a tricycle and two scooters of some sort. At some point, they are going to have a balance bicycle."

The Scoobi "takes all of those and puts them into one platform," he said. "It is quickly and easily adjustable and you can use it for kids from two to five years old. You can adjust it literally within 60 seconds without tools."