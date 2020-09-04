Startup Spotlight:: Naborforce lands spot in prestigious business accelerator

The selection for Techstars comes after Naborforce recently raised $75,000 in debt funding from three investors, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wilson said she could not comment on the funding round.

Naborforce is still seeking an additional $225,000 in funding, according to the SEC filing.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia in the spring, Naborforce had to suspend its in-home services to clients.

“Initially, we suspended anything that was in-person contact and went to everything being virtual or no contact,” Wilson said. For instance, Nabors could get groceries for clients but would have to leave them on the porch or doorstep.

Since then, the company has adopted safety protocols for its Nabors and is now allowing them do in-home services again. “Around late May, we had clients reaching out and saying, ‘We need your help,’” Wilson said.

“People are feeling the toll of isolation,” she said. “The whole world understand that now.”

Besides its Nabors, Naborforce has three full-time employees in Richmond who manage the platform.