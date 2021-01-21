Startup Spotlight: Navy Hill Soda + Tonic gets investment, sees growth at grocery chains and ABC stores

Three years after their beverage mixers first started to hit store shelves, the founders of Navy Hill Soda + Tonic have pulled in an investment and are rolling out their cocktail mixers at more grocery stores.

Silver Falcon Capital, a direct investment company and brand incubator founded by Brian France, the former chairman and chief executive officer of NASCAR, announced recently it has made an investment in Navy Hill.

The amount of the investment was not disclosed, but it comes just as Navy Hill - founded in 2017 by Richmond-area friends Katie Williams, Jenny Lucas and Amanda Coulbourn - is seeing sales growth and is starting to stock its beverages at 265 Harris Teeter grocery stores.

Navy Hill products already have a presence at several other grocery chains including Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, Publix, World Market and several Wegman's stores in Virginia.

"And then there are lots of independent retailers," Lucas said, including stores in the Richmond area such as Ellwood Thompson's Local Market, Libbie Market, Good Foods Grocery, Stella's Grocery and Yellow Umbrella Provisions.

Navy Hill also is available at Virginia ABC stores as well as equivalent stores in Pennsylvania. The company also offers online sales.