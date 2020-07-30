As the coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for virtual healthcare, a Richmond-based startup company is connecting new and expectant parents with virtual counseling, courses and support groups.
Nessle is an online platform that pairs parents with experts, like certified doulas, lactation counselors, midwives, nutritionists and sleep experts.
“What we provide is a way for these practitioners to get found, now that they’re offering so much online since the pandemic started, and a place for parents to go and find everything in one spot,” founder and CEO Carly Buxton said. “It’s really hard to try to solve your problems in parenting and there are just countless black holes if all you have at your disposal is Google and Facebook.”
Buxton started Nessle in October 2018 after dealing with postpartum anxiety when her daughter was born in 2017. She wanted to make it easier for parents to access the help that she had struggled to find.
“I didn’t have the bandwidth to get the help I needed. It was so overwhelming as a new parent,” she said.
Buxton looked for resources and help online, but all she found was “just judgment, judgment, everywhere.”
“I was like ‘something has to give’ because motherhood and new parenthood is difficult enough already,” she said. “I wanted to find a way to help people cut through the noise.”
After that, Buxton became a certified postpartum doula and lactation consultant and began helping parents in person. She gradually shifted to offering virtual tools, which is how Nessle began.
She started Nessle while she was living in Boston. Last fall, she returned to her hometown of Richmond and began adding local experts to the platform.
Allison Marchetti, a postpartum doula and yoga instructor from Richmond, and Yvonna Roderick, a birth and postpartum doula from Maryland, also offer their services through Nessle.
When Buxton first created the platform, she mainly saw local interest. But recently, she’s seen interest from parents outside of the Richmond area who are searching for virtual doulas.
Right now, practitioners can list their services on Nessle for free, but eventually they’ll have to pay to be listed. Parents search the site for free, then pay for the experts for the services they book.
When the pandemic began, many practitioners began offering their own virtual services. Buxton worried that there was no longer a need for Nessle. She had just given birth to her second baby and struggled to balance motherhood with running a startup company.
“I didn’t know if the business could continue, especially because I had just had a baby of my own. As a solo founder, especially a female founder with kids, it’s really difficult each day to feel like you have to make progress. I wanted to be focusing on my maternity leave, but with the pandemic, it reiterated to me that I cannot stop,” she said. “This is more needed than ever before.”
Now that consumers are increasingly open to using telemedicine, Buxton believes her expertise in delivering virtual care gives her an edge.
Nessle provides practitioners with training in how to deliver care differently through video chat, a phone call or text.
“I see a spot for me to be able to help people give virtual care with the understanding that it is not the same as in person care," she said. “I’ve done research about how our tone needs to be different when we’re writing versus speaking and about what we can do to deliver care that feels really heartfelt and genuine, even though we’re separated by this screen.”
The most gratifying moment for Buxton since starting Nessle was helping other expectant mothers in a support group she was a part of before the birth of her second child. When the pandemic began, the other mothers had so many questions and they reached out to Buxton.
“They couldn’t go to lactation counselors in person and they were scared to go to the doctor’s office. I was able to support them and answer their questions by text. I was going through everything alongside them because we were grouped by due date,” she said.
Buxton has worked with more than 20 parents so far through Nessle.
Over the next few months, she hopes to grow the business by adding more practitioners to the platform and creating a certification process to teach evidence-based skills that will help providers deliver virtual care.
